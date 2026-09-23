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Jimmy Kimmel Reveals NSFW Way Matthew McConaughey Consoled Him During Emmys—And It Actually Helped

Jimmy Kimmel; Matthew McConaughey
Scott Kirkland/FXX via Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

During his show on Monday, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed the NSFW way Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey consoled him in the bathroom at the Emmys after noticing Kimmel was choked up following the "In Memoriam" segment.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 23, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Every awards show has an "In Memoriam" section, and every time it's a tear-jerker.

And at this year's Emmys, even funny man Jimmy Kimmel couldn't keep from crying, following the death of his childhood friend and frequent fixture on his show, Cleto Escobedo III.

During Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel revealed that when star Matthew McConaughey caught him in the bathroom getting choked up over Escobedo, he knew just what to do.

McConaughey gave him the most NSFW bereavement gesture you can possibly imagine—and Kimmel says it actually helped!

Kimmel relayed the anecdote to star Woody Harrelson, who visiting Kimmel's show to promote the Apple TV series Brothers, in which he costars with McConaughey.

Kimmel explained:

“My friend Cleto passed away and it was in the montage, and I started getting choked up and I went to the bathroom."
"I’m washing my hands and I notice next to me—I mean, right next to me—Matthew McConaughey is at the urinal.”

McConaughey noticed Kimmel was crying and reached out to embrace him with a hug.

But, you know, they were at the urinals... So it got kiiiiiinda awkward, especially since McConaughey's pants were still open.

Kimmel relayed the conversation that ensued:

“Is your penis out?’ And he said, ‘Yes it is. Yes it is. In fact, I’m going to rub it up against you a little bit.’”

- YouTube youtu.be

And that's the moment when Harrelson himself walked into the bathroom too. He joked to Kimmel:

“I never try to grade or critique what other people are doing, and I figured you guys, whatever your thing is, I didn’t want to be the guy to say, ‘No, not in the restroom at the Emmys!’”

Well done, Woody. Don't yuck people's yum! If Kimmel and McConaughey want a urinal romance, let them be!

The awkward moment did provide a much needed release, however—an EMOTIONAL one, that is. The three men shared a proper hug together once they got out of the restroom.

And Kimmel said his encounter with McConaughey's, uh, McConaughey Jr. actually helped a lot, in a way Cleto would have gotten a kick out of too.

"That did lighten the moment considerably and Cleto would have loved that very much."

But while the anecdote seemed comically touching to Harrelson and Kimmel, the internet has been left mostly baffled by it all—and cracking jokes, of course.






And of course, some online couldn't help but ask the obvious question. As one Redditor put it:

"Was it big or just alright, alright, alright?"

We'll probably never know. But it seems like Jimmy Kimmel certainly does.

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