Skip to content

Tom Cruise Reveals What He And Taylor Swift Were Talking About At Chiefs Game: 'She's A Genius'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Selena Gomez's Candid Comments About How People Want Her To Look Like Her 2016 Self Have Fans Sounding Off

Selena Gomez on a red carpet.
Brianna Bryson / Staff/Getty Images

In a new interview with People, Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez reflected on her 2016 self, remarking that people "want to freeze me in time"—and fans are sad for her.

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 22, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

We've almost literally watched Selena Gomez grow up before our eyes.

First gaining attention at the age of 10 as part of the ever popular children's series Barney and Friends, she would then gain stardom as a series regular on the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place, leading to a successful music and acting career, including the current hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Needless to say, living in the spotlight often leads to an unfortunate amount of public scrutiny, and the now 34-year-old Gomez has had to deal with more than her fair share of internet trolling over her frequently changing appearance.

The multi-talented star did poke a bit of fun at her changing appearance as part of the recent "2026 is the new 2016" internet trend through her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty.

However, in a recent interview with People, however, Gomez admitted that the comparisons of her current physical appearance to her past appearance also brought up some harsh realities:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

While Gomez admitted to enjoying the throwback photos of her younger self in 2016, she also claimed that the comparisons of her past and present resulted in some "intense" responses from her fan base.

Gomez suggested that the public preferred the way she looked when she was a decade or more younger, a time she described as a "hectic" period of her life because of the amount of effort she put into her physical appearance.

Openly admitting that she guessed her fans and the press wished her appearance never changed, she disclosed she was happy "chilling" today, and people better get used to her current appearance, as her past appearance is, indeed, a thing of the past.

Viewers of the interview on Reddit were struck by Gomez's frank admission.

Some felt her remarks were a sobering indication of the price of fame, particularly for women, while others had a bit more trouble sympathizing, feeling Gomez's change in appearance had nothing to do with aging:

"Honestly, I have been very grossed out by how many posts I see commenting on her appearance. People shocked she got plastic surgery as if people did not spend years criticizing the impact lupus had on her face. People bash women constantly and then wonder why they get plastic surgery." —stickbugszz
"Wouldn't most of us love to look like our 2016 selves? I mean not ALL of us would, but many of us would except 2016 was a sh*tty year. Can we go back further please? Like 2008 or 2012?" —RogerClyneIsAGod2
"Girl they just miss the pre face lift era." —zenhoe
"Sure, but she’s had plastic surgery, Botox, fillers, whatever. I think people are just tired of all the unnecessary fake faces being the norm." —North_Country_Flower
"We don't need to freeze time when she is too busy freezing her whole face herself." —Sad-Fly-3445
"I really do feel for her and for Erin Moriarty when it comes to this sh*t." —Enelana
"Wouldn’t we all want to be frozen to our very hottest early 20s selves if we could be? I def looked the best I ever have that year. But I was also 26." —Decent-Statistician8
"She's not wrong. People rarely look the same as they do 10 years ago, and shouldn't be blamed for it." —JennaElizabethAdams
"Love this energy, I relate to it so much." —Ssspppaaaccceeesss
"People who complain about girls growing into women are telling on themselves." —Ejigantor

For all the attention aging has brought her, the lauded performer and noted activist, who was recognized with People's Beauty Impact Award, openly admitted to People that she has no fear of getting older, or what it might to do her body.

In fact, she has fully embraced aging, and everything that comes with it:

“Getting older has been so much fun. I’m not scared at all. I love getting older."
“Yeah, things are going to change and things are going to sag, but you’re alive... I think age is just a number in many ways.”

Latest News

screenshots from Chris Gallant Instagram reel
LGBTQ

Gay Congressional Candidate Refuses To Be Ashamed Of Fetish Model Past After Attacks From Conservatives—And We're Cheering

Mike Johnson flanked by other Republicans
Trending

House Republicans Get Hit With Epic Reminder After Tweet Warning About Communists Building Walls

Screenshot of Mike Pence; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Mike Pence Reveals Trump's Telling Response After Pence Offered His Prayers Following Jan. 6 Rift

Shailene Woodley attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrities

Shailene Woodley's Stylist For The Emmys Calls Out 'Super Rude And Mean' Comments About Actor's Look

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jennifer Lopez
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Minnesota Shoplifter's Mugshot Goes Viral After People Think She Looks A Lot Like Jennifer Lopez

BREAKING: Megastar Jennifer Lopez has been arrested for shoplifting in Minnesota—oh wait, it's just a woman who LOOKS like Jennifer Lopez.

But like, really, really looks like Jennifer Lopez. So much so her mugshot is going viral.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Maria Elvira Salazar; Donald Trump
@MaElviraSalazar/X; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

MAGA Florida Rep. Breaks With Trump To Call Out His Immigration Crackdown For Going 'Too Far' In Surprising Video

Florida Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his immigration crackdown in a new campaign ad, though many critics aren't too sympathetic to her claim that MAGA voters feel "betrayed."

The video marks a striking departure for Salazar, long regarded as one of Trump’s allies in Congress. After endorsing his 2024 presidential bid and receiving his full support for her reelection campaign, Salazar has now emerged as a rare Republican voice openly criticizing the administration’s immigration approach.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

New Photos Of Trump On Air Force One Seemingly Reveal His Alarming Plans For The Kennedy Center

Viral photos of President Donald Trump have sparked alarm after they were captured by a Getty photographer, showing President Donald Trump looking at what appeared to be a posterboard presentation about the future of the Kennedy Center.

Only a small portion of the poster board could be seen, but the legible text suggested a connection to the Kennedy Center and included the word “DEMOLISH." The images were captured by Getty Images photographer Brendan Smialowski.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hannah Revels
@hannahhrevels/TikTok

Woman Recounts 'Craziest' Experience At Restaurant While Reality TV Show Was Filming There—And Yikes

There's a saying about being a "jack of all trades" that's popular for a reason: basically, you cannot be the best at everything, and if you try to be the master of juggling too many plates, you're likely to drop some of them.

TikToker Hannah Revels went out for a double date, including her husband and a couple of friends, to a restaurant that she did not disclose. It's supposed to be a nicer restaurant that was recently renovated, and it's also located in Charleston, South Carolina, so celebrity sightings are fairly common.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Mike Johnson; Zohran Mamdani

Mike Johnson Called Out For His Blatant Hypocrisy After Accusing Mamdani And AOC Of 'Laughing' At 9/11 Victims

During a press conference on Tuesday, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson regurgitated a previously disproven claim that New York progressive Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani were laughing while the names of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were read during the 25th anniversary commemoration in NYC.

The story first made the rounds of MAGA influencers on the day of the memorial ceremonies.

Keep ReadingShow less