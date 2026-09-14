Journalist Has Epic Clapback After White House Calls Him 'Deluded Freak' For Tweeting Photo Of Trump Aide Natalie Harp

The White House was criticized after it attacked liberal journalist Aaron Rupar over the weekend after he shared a photo of President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp as she traveled with him to Ireland amid speculation around their bizarre relationship.

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

Over the summer, Trump reportedly took extraordinary security precautions during a trip to Turkey, secretly switching from Air Force One to a military aircraft after an alleged threat. Although he was publicly seen boarding the presidential jet, he was later transported to the military plane concealed inside a catering truck.

Harp was reportedly among a small group of Trump allies who accompanied him during the covert transfer.

Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.

Rupar brought attention to Harp's presence on the Ireland trip, an event where Trump made jokes about his wife's absence, saying she balked at the idea of taking a seven hour flight.

Rupar shared a Getty Images photo with his followers that shows Harp in Ireland, commenting:

"Look who made the trip to Ireland! #TravelWithNatalie"

You can see his post below.

Rupar's post angered the White House, which called him "a sick, deluded freak" in response on their "Rapid Response" X account:

"President Trump does, in fact, travel with staff. Aaron, on the other hand, is a sick, deluded freak (in his 40s) who sits behind a keyboard and posts creepy things like this."

You can see the White House's post below.

Rupar laughed it off, replying with the following shortly afterward:

"I know being in my 40s makes me too old for the president but I'm at peace with it"

And then later:

"The taxpayer-funded White House incitement account is now attacking me for [checks notes] being in my 40s."

The following day, after Rupar shared footage of "another blonde Trump flunkie" who was "literally shoving photographers away from Trump," the White House commented:

"This is a press wrangler doing her job — and doing it well. Aaron, meanwhile, is gutter trash (in his 40s) who spends his days hiding behind his keyboard and making disturbing comments about women doing their jobs. Truly a sick freak!"

You can see the White House's post below.

Rupar had a response for that as well, mocking Trump for liking them young—what appears to be a veiled reference to the Epstein files:

"For the second straight day, the White House's taxpayer-funded incitement account is attacking me and oddly mentioning I'm in my 40s (which I know makes me way too old for the president) When they do this it results in a flood of harassing and threatening messages, which of course is the point."

You can see his post below.

Others concurred and called out the White House in response.









Just another day from a White House that has made it clear it won't stand for a free press.