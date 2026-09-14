Ted Cruz Met With Brutal 'Ted, You Suck!' Chant By Texas Fans During Live Interview On ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz got a taste of just how little people actually like him when he was met with loud boos and chants of "Ted, you suck!" during an appearance on ESPN to promote the Protect College Sports Act ahead of a football game between Texas and Ohio State on Saturday.

Cruz gave an extended interview in Austin during College GameDay to discuss the legislation one critic said was crafted "under the guise of ending chaos tracing to decades of antitrust violations that denied the players the ability to earn anything for their skills, sacrifices, and fame, the proponents of the bill want to limit the amount of money that goes to players, diverting it to the programs."

President Donald Trump has expressed his support for the bill and has pledged to sign it in the event it passes both chambers of Congress. Cruz, sharing his own thoughts, told the network that his confidence in the bill passing the Senate was "very, very high."

He said the bill "protects the students' ability to be compensated, receive main image and likeness compensation," adding that "it's only fair" because "they're producing enormous value."

At that moment, many of the event's attendees burst into chants of "Ted, you suck!" Their voices grew in volume as Cruz continued to speak.

You can see what happened in the video below.

People pretty much agree.









Cruz has been increasing his number of media appearances while stumping for Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

During last week's GOP midterm convention, he made headlines for attacking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, both democratic socialists. He claimed Mamdani wants to seize the means of production. Of El-Sayed, he was unapologetically Islamophobic, saying El-Sayed feels an "obligation" to follow Sharia law.

During the same address, he also criticized James Talarico, Paxton's Democratic opponent. Cruz accused Talarico of wanting to dismantle capitalism. Talarico has never said anything of the sort.