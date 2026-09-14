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Nick Offerman Epically Rips Ben Shapiro's Homophobic Rant About His Critically-Acclaimed 'The Last Of Us' Episode

Ben Shapiro; Nick Offerman
Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso

After watching right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro's rant about his poignant episode of The Last of Us, Nick Offerman offered a brutal takedown that has fans applauding.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 14, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Far-right The Daily Wire weirdo Ben Shapiro has made an entire career out of crash-outs about LGBTQ people, becoming one of the main mouthpieces of the right in the process.

And actor Nick Offerman has had enough. In a recent interview he laid into Shapiro, un-fondly reminiscing about what the commentator had to say about Offerman's role as a gay man in The Last of Us.

Offerman's role in the zombie-apocalypse show saw him forming an unlikely gay partnership with actor Murray Bartlett amidst the collapse of civilization. The story was among the show's most beloved chapters, with Offerman winning an Emmy and Bartlett receiving an Emmy nomination.

But Shapiro, of course, had a performative meltdown about it that became arguably even more viral.

Which is regretful for multiple reasons, not least of which, Offerman told podcaster Sam Fragoso, was that Shapiro didn't even get the story right.

In the show, Bartlett, who is fleeing the zombies in question, stumbles upon the home of Offerman's character, a doomsday prepper who reluctantly takes Bartlett in and then falls in love with him.

The two then settle into a sort of marriage—inasmuch as a couple can during a zombie apocalypse.

Shapiro, of course, got his conservative feelings hurt, derisively calling the show "Brokeback Zombie Farm” and whining that:

“...when you go to see The Last of Us what you generally want to see is a zombie apocalypse TV show not two gay dudes dating.”

He went on to incorrectly summarize Offerman and Bartlett's arc on the show, likely because he didn't even watch it.

"The entire episode has no zombies, no real threat, and it is about two gay dudes who meet and have a relationship... There’s gay Ron Swanson, and it’s complete with sex scenes and the whole thing."
"And gay Ron Swanson decides that he is also going to commit suicide at the same time because of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ or ‘Romeo and Romeo’ in this particular case.”

That's not a spoiler, because that's not really what happens.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Anyway, Fragoso, host of podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, asked Offerman about what it was like to be at the center of one of Shapiro's dumb rants.

Offerman did not mince words.

“I mean, I don’t know what to say. I’m embarrassed for his reading comprehension."
"I think he got eight things wrong in his recap, besides his rampant homophobia."

He went on to lament the influence that Shapiro has over the culture—or did at one time, anyway.

“It’s really upsetting to understand how powerful that probably is and how many people it’s reached and would be in agreement with it..."
“Let’s say there are 500 million people that love Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro and they agree with this and eat this hand over fist. I don’t know what I can do or say that’s not going to invite their rancor..."
"...And so... I completely don’t engage anymore with any of that and instead just take a deep breath.”

Seems he's not alone. The Daily Wire, like most conservative media since the Trump Administration's wildly unpopular fascist takeover, has been in a state of pronounced collapse for the better part of a year.

Shapiro's traffic has collapsed and his empire has shed so many subscribers that it has resulted in several rounds of layoffs.

On social media, many people applauded Offerman's takedown of Shapiro.

@LadyPolitiks/X

@_JeremyWrites

@Coby_Hughes


Comment
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For his report, Shapiro's response to Offerman's takedown is awfully touchy! He told EW in part:

“Watching a TV show does not require ‘reading comprehension,’ since you watch a TV show rather than reading it. Which he might know if he read more books..."
"So, in short, I’d recommend that Mr. Offerman stick with deadpan humor and reading lines other people wrote.”

Wow, sick burn, Ben. Hit dogs sure do holler...

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