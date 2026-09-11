Trump's Midterm Convention Is Getting Epically Roasted After His Dismal Crowd Size Is Revealed

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump was one of several speakers scheduled to speak at the GOP midterm convention, the event has nonetheless attracted attention for the number of empty seats sure to upset a president obsessed with crowd size.

Liz Landers, the White House correspondent with PBS News Hour, shared footage of the event "officially kicking off in Dallas" that clearly shows scores of empty seats.

Dana Milbank, a columnist with the Washington Sun, shared footage of what the event looks like from the upper decks—similarly empty.

Bloomberg White House correspondent Josh Winburg drew attention to the empty seats just before Trump took the stage.

And indeed, the aforementioned Milbank noted attendance remained sparse even 15 minutes before Trump began speaking, estimating there were many as 5,000 empty seats.

How embarrassing.

@Milbank/X

The truth is in the footage, and many are mocking Trump and Republicans in response.

We all know Trump has long been obsessed with crowd size—it appeals to all of his narcissistic tendencies—and to see how few people actually showed up is definitely hitting him where it hurts right now.

Consider that this is the same man who just months ago claimed he had more people in the crowd for his "Salute to America" July 4th event in 2019 than the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had for his famous "I Have a Dream" speech that he gave during the 1963 March on Washington.

Sadly, this isn't the first time he's said something like this. He previously claimed the crowd that came to hear him speak ahead of the January 6 insurrection was the largest he had ever addressed, drawing a comparison to the crowd that gathered for King's speech.

There is nothing even remotely close to those numbers at the GOP event—and that doesn't bode well with the midterm election less than two months away.