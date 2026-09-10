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UK Man Goes Viral With His Shock Over All Of The Bizarre And 'Supersized' Things Walmart Sells—And We're Cackling

Screenshots from @taylaajacksonn's TikTok
@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

TikToker Tayla Jackson shared her "overstimulated" British boyfriend's stunned reaction to shopping at Walmart for the first time while visiting the U.S.—and he has a point.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 10, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Every culture is different, so when two people are internationally dating, they're not just dealing with the physical distance of the long-distance relationship—they have to take in other cultural factors as well.

Sometimes that can be difficult, but sometimes it's really hilarious.,

TikToker Tayla Jackson has enjoyed building an account around being an American woman with a boyfriend from the UK, with the pair of them sharing and reacting to each other's cultures. Her boyfriend had a lot to say about hers.

In one of her most recent videos, Jackson took her UK boyfriend to Walmart for the very first time, and his reactions started at the front door with the shopping carts not requiring a coin insertion to borrow and return a cart.

After that, there were many comments about the sizes of the products, like a pizza being too large for a UK-style oven or what a person could possibly need so much ground beef for.

Jackson's boyfriend also accused Americans of being stupid, since the meat supply section labeled it with a "Breakfast" section and a "Lunch" section, indicating that Americans wouldn't be able to tell the difference without assistance.

Not to mention how lazy he quipped Americans were, since an American can do practically anything, all in one place, if they walk into a Walmart, using shopping for avocados, only to buy a car, as an example.

There were also interesting labeling choices that her boyfriend could not wrap his mind around, like one frozen food section being marked as "Entertaining." To Americans, this of course means dishes and serving sizes to better accommodate hosting a party, but to her UK boyfriend, he expected to find DVDs and games in the freezer section.

You can watch the video here:

@taylaajacksonn

The man was too stunned to speak #british #uk #boyfriend #american #us

Some TikTokers were equally perplexed by the boyfriend's finds as he was.

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

Others found his commentary and criticisms highly entertaining.

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

Though some of Jackson's boyfriend's comments were pretty critical, their journey to the store was all meant in good fun, and honestly, he might have a point with some of his observations.

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