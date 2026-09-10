Bizarre Clip Of Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes From Surprise New Documentary Sparks Hilarious Memes

In a time where every day is more bizarre than the last, it takes a lot to make something that truly knocks people off-balance. But Canadian filmmaker, actor, and comedian Nathan Fielder has done just that.

Fielder dropped a clip from his next project, which he somehow managed to keep so secret nobody knew anything about it for three years: a documentary about infamous Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes called You Can See Everything.

You remember her: the lady who started a billion-dollar company on the basis of blood-analysis technology that never worked and then went to prison for it? Right, her.

Turns out Fielder followed her around documenting her every move for three entire years, and the results are... well, frankly there aren't words. Watch for yourself.

The clip features a wildly uncomfortable tight close-up on Holmes' and Fielder's faces as she assures him, in the creepiest and most weirdly sexual way possible, that she would never lie to him.

Which is, of course, what she's best known for: lying. Holmes was so dedicated to her grift she even deepened her speaking voice in interviews to be taken more seriously. Lying was very much her gig!

As was entering into a sexual relationship with her main collaborator at Theranos, Sunni Balwani. It's impossible not to see these echoes in the eerily discomfiting clip from You Can See Everything.

For the uninitiated: Holmes took Silicon Valley by storm in 2003 when she founded Theranos with technology she claimed would provide full blood analysis from a single drop of blood. The problem is, it never worked.

But that didn't stop Holmes from convincing even the federal government that it did, raising so much money that she even eventually opened fraudulent Theranos clinics in Walgreens stores.

But this wasn't just a mistake. Everyone at Theranos knew the tech didn't work, and never would, years before it was exposed. Hence, Holmes was sentenced to 135 months for defrauding investors.

Given how diabolical her ruse was—truly among the ne plus ultra of scam artists, maybe second only to Donald Trump—the documentary clip is all the internet can talk about.

Especially because hearing Holmes earnestly ask Fielder, "why would I deceive you?" while gazing at him like a hungry orphan isn't exactly reassuring!

And now it's become a whole meme about lying and gullibility that has rendered some truly hilarious results.













The memes have been particularly hilarious when used to describe the ways we often willfully lie to others—whether it's our kids, our bosses or even our pets—in order to get out of the things we don't want to do.









Yep, we've definitely landed on what will probably be one of the biggest movies of the year, completely out of nowhere.

Especially because people online who aren't even familiar with Holmes have been uncomfortably riveted by the deeply unsettling teaser clip.

Amanda Seyfriend may have won an Emmy for her brilliantly cringe and creepy depiction of Holmes in the 2022 Hulu series The Dropout, but it kind of seems like there's no competing with Holmes' own performance.

You Can See Everything comes out in October.