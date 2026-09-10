MAGA Christian's Viral Post About Learning Donated School Supplies Will Go To Spanish-Speaking Kids Has Everyone Making The Same Point

A self-described devout Christian—the White nationalist part is silent on his bio, but loud in his social media posts, which constantly vilify BIPOC and non-White immigrants and spread White nationalist propaganda and rhetoric—recently posted his moral dilemma on X seeking feedback from his fellow MAGA minions.

Matt Van Swol wrote:

"I could use some help. Recently, a Christian organization I am a part of put out a call for school supplies and birthday presents for needy kids. This of course is something we wanted to do so we signed up. We got the lists back. They were written entirely in Spanish."

@mattvanswol/X

Von Swol falsely assumed Spanish means "immigrant," but the oldest continuously occupied European-founded city in the United States—St. Augustine, Florida—was established by Spain in 1565. Spanish and French speakers colonized large portions of what became the United States.

Today, an estimated 18% of Americans—about 55 to 59 million people—speak Spanish, with the roots of this European language tracing back before 1776. In the states of California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, and Nevada, 29%-21% of their population—which includes Indigenous people colonized by Spain instead of the British Empire—speaks Spanish.

Spanish is an immigrant language, but in the same way English is. Both are European languages that came to the Americas through colonization.

But despite no law or constitutional amendment establishing an official language for the United States, Van Swol can only see Spanish as a "foreign" language spoken by non-White immigrants. And, being MAGA, he immediately thought undocumented immigrants as well.

His post explained:

"I went back to the organization and asked them if the kids and/or parents who would be receiving the gifts are American citizens or illegal aliens. They wouldn’t say."

"They also said it shouldn’t matter to me what their immigration status is and that Jesus commands us to give. What do I do?"

@mattvanswol/X

His post further displayed his MAGA Christian values, stating:

"Up until this year I have always given to this organization and it didn’t matter to me whether illegal immigrants and their kids were receiving my help or not. Now… now I’m wondering if I’m fighting against myself."

"Am I enabling illegal immigrants, who should be deported, to stay here longer by personally giving them free Christmas presents, gifts, and school supplies?"

@mattvanswol/X

Demonstrating how Christian nationalism is divorced from Christianity, Van Swol concluded his post with:

"There are poor AMERICAN families in my own community who are struggling. Shouldn’t we be trying to help them?"

"I don’t think it is hateful or un-Christian to ask a very basic question about where limited charitable resources are going and whether we should be giving them to people who aren’t supposed to be here and instead directing them towards families who have lived here their entire lives, paid taxes, followed the rules, and still desperately need help."

"What do I do?"

@mattvanswol/X

Van Swol got his answer loud and clear in the comments from his fellow Christians.

@iamalmostlegend reply to @mattvanswol/X













































@lacho_ai_ reply to @mattvanswol/X

Van Swol's post was purely performative.

He failed to engage with any of his fellow Christians in the comments and, as of this writing, hasn't provided his decision on whether to contribute to this unnamed charity that may not exist, for a situation that likely never happened.

Van Swol's bio puts him in North Carolina. The possibility that a charity in that state—or anywhere in the United States—would give Spanish language-only instructions to English speaking donors is slim.

Instead, it's far more likely that Van Swol, like many of his fellow MAGA Christian influencers, just made up a scenario to spread his anti-immigrant, White nationalist rhetoric.

What would Jesus do? Not this.