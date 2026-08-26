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Trump Just Threatened To Rename Lake Ontario—And Canadians Are Hilariously Dragging Him In The Comments

Donald Trump; Mark Carney
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images

Amid an ongoing tariff dispute with Canada, President Trump threatened to change the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America"—and was instantly dragged by Canadians.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Amid an ongoing tariff dispute with Canada, President Donald Trump retaliated by threatening to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America," prompting immediate criticism from Canadians who are understandably very, very tired of him.

Trump's threat followed the collapse of Canada-U.S. negotiations over a new trade agreement before a midnight Friday deadline. Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian vehicles starting in 2027.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has already pledged to respond with dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs to the new 50% U.S. tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods that took effect over the weekend.

Now the notoriously thin-skinned Trump has replied in a post on Truth Social that Lake Ontario should be renamed:

"The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of post by Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump also posted a graphic showing Lake Ontario renamed as "Lake America."

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Canadians are not impressed.



If this "Lake America" thing sounds familiar, it's because it is.

On the first day of his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order changing the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America." The order also reversed an Obama-era decision and changed the name of the Alaskan mountain "Denali" back to "Mount McKinley."

Typically, changing a geographic name involves a lengthy process, taking at least six months as the U.S. Board on Geographic Names consults with states, tribes, mapmakers, and other stakeholders. However, Trump’s order called for the change to take effect within just 30 days. This received significant pushback from news organizations and politicians alike.

News organizations like The Associated Press have maintained their usage of "Gulf of Mexico," citing its longstanding global recognition and consistency. The AP emphasized its role as a global news agency that delivers information to an international audience, requiring it to use widely recognized geographic names.

Similarly, Encyclopedia Britannica said it would not comply with Trump's executive order because "the Gulf of Mexico is an international body of water, and the U.S.’s authority to rename it is ambiguous."

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