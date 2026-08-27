Skip to content

Trump Is Now Threatening To Demolish The Kennedy Center If Court Blocks His Renovations—And People Are Livid

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clip Of Dolly Parton Defending Jessica Simpson From Perez Hilton Resurfaces—And Fans Are Applauding

Perez Hilton; Dolly Parton
VH1

In 2008, Perez Hilton tried to bait Dolly Parton into insulting Jessica Simpson over her performance of "9 to 5" at the Kennedy Center Honors—but Parton was having none of it.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 27, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Perhaps nobody in the entertainment industry will be missed quite as much as Dolly Parton, who passed away August 25 at 80 years old.

And as fans mourn her, myriad clips of her public statements have gone viral, all of them showing what a kind, loving, generous person she was.

Case in point, an old clip from 2008 of Parton talking to notorious gossip blogger Perez Hilton in which she pushed back good and hard as Hilton tried to get her to insult Jessica Simpson.

Suffice to say, Parton didn't take the bait, because unlike most of Hollywood, she never had it in her to display the kind of cruelty that was Hilton's bread and butter.

Dolly Parton defending Jessica Simpson from Perez Hilton's nasty comments
byu/No-Hall-3485 inFauxmoi

The clip, which aired on VH1, came two years after an incident at the Kennedy Center Honors in which Simpson covered Parton's iconic song "9 to 5."

The performance became a viral moment in a time before that phrase existed after Simpson abruptly ran off stage in the middle of the song because she forgot the words.

Mass mockery ensued, partly led by Hilton himself, who built an empire in the 2000s on cruelly and viciously making fun of celebrities. Simpson in particular was a favorite pop-cultural punching bag at the time.

So when Hilton sat down with Parton, he obviously expected the music legend to join him in dragging Simpson. But she was having none of it.

When Hilton asked, “She sucked, didn’t she?” Dolly quickly shot back, “No, she didn’t, now! She did not!”

Hilton then tried to chide her for not being "honest," but Parton stuck to her guns.

"I am honest! I thought they treated her terrible. She sang ‘9 to 5,’ and that song has so many words..."
"...She just messed up a little place. I thought she was just doing it on purpose, I swear! But she ran off the stage; she was nervous.”

When Hilton countered that Simpson got to have a second try at the song and "still sucked," Parton replied that many people at the event got to redo their songs, but nobody made a story out of it.

And then she gave Hilton a final warning:

"Now, don’t you get on my bad side!”

Queen behavior. And on social media, people applauded Parton for handling Hilton's cruelty so deftly and kindly.





People on Reddit agreed too, with many praising how kind and classy Parton always was.

"A true gals gal 😭 there will never be another like Dolly. I truly think she was the best this world has ever had to offer." —u/sasshley_
"It takes a real talent to put someone in their place so pleasantly and have them beaming at you the entire time you're doing it." —u/maladro1t
" He was so hoping for a little teehee 🤭 moment at Jessica Simpson’s expense but he should have known she’d never be nasty! How smug and condescending he was and how graceful and kind she was." —u/ouijabore

Parton's kindness will always be as big a legacy as her musical genius. Something the HIltons of the world could learn from...

Latest News

Screenshot of post by @ruthdelioncourt
Science & Health

'Anti-Feminist' Woman Dragged After Expressing Shock Over How Conservative Men Treat Postpartum Depression

Katie Miller; screenshot of Isabelle Graff from TikTok; Zohran Mamdani
Trending

Katie Miller Dragged After Somehow Claiming TikToker Who Stepped In Feces In NYC Is Mamdani's Fault

Resurfaced Clip Of Dolly Parton Speaking Out About Why She Supports LGBTQ+ People Has Us Sobbing
LGBTQ

Resurfaced Clip Of Dolly Parton Speaking Out About Why She Supports LGBTQ+ People Has Us Sobbing

Dolly Parton
Celebrities

Tributes Pour In For Country Music Icon Dolly Parton After Her Death At Age 80

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Reid Rasner
Reid Rasner/Facebook

MAGA House Candidate Epically Roasted After Sounding The Alarm Over A 'Trans Bathroom'

Wyoming Republican Reid Rasner, who is vying for the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, was widely mocked after complaining about coming across what he called a "trans bathroom."

Rasner—a devout Trump supporter—previously posted a video of himself kicking in bathroom doors while hunting a man in the women’s bathroom. Now he's gone further, questioning the existence of all gender restrooms by posting a picture of himself standing in front of one.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glenn Close (left) defended All’s Fair co-star Kim Kardashian (right) from an online critic.
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Glenn Close Is Going Viral For Perfectly Shutting Down Fan's Mean Comment About Kim Kardashian

Glenn Close didn’t need a fur coat, a dramatic entrance, or 101 Dalmatians to put one Instagram commenter in their place. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the eight-time Oscar nominee has been spending plenty of time with her All’s Fair co-star and bestie Kim Kardashian.

Close plays Dina Standish, a veteran mentor and guiding force for a group of high-powered female divorce attorneys, including Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant. While filming season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s campy legal drama, Close shared a picture with Kardashian’s boyfriend, Sir Lewis Hamilton, after he paid them a visit on set.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martha Stewart; Belmont Cameli
@Starbucks/TikTok

Martha Stewart Just Threw Some Hilarious Shade At 'Stand-In' Who She Acted Opposite Of In New Starbucks Ad

Martha Stewart may be in her 80s but she is no stranger to being the sexiest octogenarian out there.

Her famous knack for creating epic thirst traps on Instagram has become an internet institution. And now she's adding flirting with people a third of her age to her wheelhouse—as she should!

Keep ReadingShow less
Target store sign
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Target Apologizes After Children's Clown Halloween Costume Called Out For Resembling Blackface

Each year, people post about American retailers jumping the gun on holidays. As soon as Halloween is over, the Christmas decor hits the shelves. And it seems as soon as the 4th of July displays came down, Halloween went up.

But now, in August, Target department stores is finding itself needing to apologize for part of their 2026 Halloween line of products.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jason Selvig speaking with Trump supporter
The Good Liars

Trump Supporter Goes Viral After Making Bonkers Claim About U.S. Secretly Being 'Under The Reign Of Great Britain'

One of President Donald Trump's supporters has gone viral after telling Jason Selvig of The Good Liars that Trump's "greatest accomplishment" is that he successfully regained control of the United States from Great Britain, which she said had ruled for "the last 125 years."

The British have not ruled the U.S. since relinquishing control of their former colonies under the Treaty of Paris, agreed to by both parties in 1783. But one woman attending a Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has a different version of history at her disposal.

Keep ReadingShow less