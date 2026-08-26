Glenn Close Is Going Viral For Perfectly Shutting Down Fan's Mean Comment About Kim Kardashian

Glenn Close didn’t need a fur coat, a dramatic entrance, or 101 Dalmatians to put one Instagram commenter in their place. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the eight-time Oscar nominee has been spending plenty of time with her All’s Fair co-star and bestie Kim Kardashian.

Close plays Dina Standish, a veteran mentor and guiding force for a group of high-powered female divorce attorneys, including Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant. While filming season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s campy legal drama, Close shared a picture with Kardashian’s boyfriend, Sir Lewis Hamilton, after he paid them a visit on set.

Close had nothing but praise for Hamilton:

"Sir Lewis came by our ALL'S FAIR location. I LOVED meeting him. What a sweet, classy gentleman he is.”

In the photo, Kardashian serves up a peace sign and pout in the foreground while Close and Hamilton pose together behind her.

You can view the post below:

It’s giving “three wildly different group chats somehow merged into one.”

The post was about as harmless as celebrity Instagram gets. Still, one commenter decided the good vibes simply couldn’t continue uninterrupted.

The Instagram user decided to bring some shade into Close’s comments:

"Sorry you have to deal with her.”

Unfortunately for the commenter, Close reads the comments—and she wasn’t about to let that one slide.

The Fatal Attraction icon quickly stepped in to defend Kardashian:

"You know what...whatever your opinion of Kim is, I want you to know she is a KIND, funny, steady, smart powerhouse of a woman and mother. She is my friend.”

They’re not just friends—they’re reality TV besties, too. Close even made an appearance on The Kardashians during a laid-back girls’ night and pajama party at Kris Jenner’s home, where the cast bonded and swapped funny behind-the-scenes stories. The evening included a screening of Close’s 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction after Kardashian admitted she had never seen the iconic film.

Check out her most talked-about cameo below:

Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson make hilarious cameo on the KARDASHIANS! #shorts @gaymanwithaspraytan

And this isn’t the first time Close has publicly had Kardashian’s back.

In an interview with People, Close admitted she was "nervous" about working with Kardashian on the series, which marks the SKIMS founder’s second major scripted role after American Horror Story. Close said it "took me a while to kind of find my feet," but she ultimately "ended up absolutely loving it."

Close had nothing but praise for her co-star:

"I was very impressed by Kim. She's a fun, smart, lovely woman."

Needless to say, Close’s sweet little shutdown did not go unnoticed. Readers quickly filled the comments with praise for the actor and her defense of Kardashian.

Check out the reactions here:

@rinahassan14/Instagram

@lisamcclearyartist/Instagram

@tangled.in.magic/Instagram

@mollyfuckingsanchez/Instagram

@goldasha/Instagram

@emma_and_coffee/Instagram

@ksealy4/Instagram

@stefaeliza/Instagram

@notskinnybutnotfat/Instagram

@lexniko/Instagram

As for All’s Fair, season 2 is set to bring more campy twists, high-fashion legal chaos, and personal vendettas as its powerhouse divorce attorneys continue navigating the messy world of Los Angeles high society. Following season 1’s dramatic finale, the series has plenty of rivalries and courtroom drama left to unravel.

Of course, the Ryan Murphy drama hasn’t exactly won over the critics. The critically panned series has faced a rough reception since its 2025 debut, while its IMDb user rating currently sits at just 3.7/10.

Still, bad reviews or not, All’s Fair is coming back for another round. If nothing else, Close and Kardashian seem to be having a fabulous time together.