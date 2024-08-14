'Hillbilly Elegy' Star Glenn Close Epically Trolls JD Vance With Cat Photo On Instagram

Actor Glenn Close is an eight-time Academy Award nominee, recognized for her work in such classics as The World According to Garp, Fatal Attraction, and Dangerous Liaisons.
But her most recent nomination came in 2021 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work as Mamaw—the grandmother of a young J.D. Vance—in Ron Howard's adaptation of Vance's bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, which positioned him as a notable voice on rural America and the political ascent of former President Donald Trump.
Now Close is mocking Vance for his now-infamous remarks about "childless cat ladies" to delightful effect.
In 2021, Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”
Vance's sexist remarks continued:
“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Close—who doesn't have children—took aim at Vance on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself with her cat paired with the following caption:
"Eve would have left a bleeding mouse head in the bed of anyone who criticized any kind of lady with a CAT!"
You can see her post below.
It was shady as hell—and people loved it.
Vance's remarks have also provided excellent fodder for Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, which posted a video montage showing several pictures of her VP pick Tim Walz's cat, Afton, and the following caption:
“Cat people for Harris-Walz.”
Walz, through voiceover, can be heard saying the following about Vance:
"My God, they went after cat people. Good luck with that. Turn on the internet and see what cat people do when you go after them. These people ... It would be funny if it wasn't so sad."
Because of this controversy—to say nothing of others, particularly his hardline views on reproductive freedoms—Vance's favorability ratings have plummeted; only 32.2% of Americans view him favorably as of August 14, versus 41.6% who view him unfavorably, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.
While Trump's campaign has insisted Trump is "thrilled" with his pick and has no intention of dropping Vance, concerns that Vance is weighing down the GOP ticket persist.