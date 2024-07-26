Jennifer Aniston Rips JD Vance Over His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Rant In Rare Political Post

Friends star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram stories to call out former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance over his 2021 criticism of "childless cat ladies" trying to make America "miserable."
At the time, Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”
Vance's sexist remarks continued:
“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Aniston, angered by his remarks, shared a clip of Vance on Instagram along with the following message directed at the MAGA VP candidate:
“I can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is ... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."
"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”
You can see her post below.
Aniston's comments were a pointed attack against Vance'srecord of opposition to reproductive rights and bodily autonomy across the nation.
As Senator, Vance also voted against a bill to safeguard access to IVF, introduced legislation to criminalize doctors providing medically necessary healthcare to transgender youth, and pledged to support a national abortion ban. Additionally, Vance has argued against allowing victims of rape and incest to access abortion care.
Many have echoed Aniston's criticism and cheered her on.
Vance was also criticized by economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who called his remark "the kind of comment that makes you wonder if Vance thinks that he has been nominated by the Republican Party to serve as the vice president of the Republic of Gilead," a reference to the dystopia depicted in Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, in which women are forced to bear children against their will.
Krugman went on to say that "the increase in women’s freedom, including the protection of their right to decide whether to have children, as something that benefits all of us — men included."
He added, however, that "there are many people like Vance who want to limit or even take away that freedom."