MAGA Rages After Country Singer Kacey Musgraves Asks Fans To Donate To Help Children Of 'Unfairly' Deported Immigrants

During a stop in Chicago during her Middle of Nowhere Tour, Grammy Award-winning country music star Kacey Musgraves urged her fans to donate to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a local organization that offers trusted adults and legal representation to kids whose parents have been arrested or deported by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Musgraves was celebrating her birthday that night and made the donations her birthday wish.
The singer told the crowd:
"It's a wonderful organization, and they help give aid, legal aid, and money to children whose parents have been deported unfairly."
"It's not a political thing. It's just, these kids need help...they have no guidance and no way to get through this thing without their home base or their parents. So anyway, 50 cents, whatever the hell... I don't know, whatever you want to."
You can see a clip of her appeal here:
The star posted about Chicago's Young Center and the Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, saying they were "both doing the Lord's work."
@spaceykacey/Instagram
Musgraves now finds herself the target of the ire of Trump's MAGA minions, primarily on Elon Musk's X platform.
According to the United Kingdom's Daily Mail, the Trump administration reported an estimated 6,200 children were detained by DHS immigration authorities since Trump took office a second time.
As of this month, 24 immigrants have died while in ICE custody in 2026. In 2025, 33 immigrants died under their supervision.
The Department of Homeland Security doesn't keep or report statistics for the number of American citizen children who have had one or both parents detained or deported.
According to a May 2026 study by the Brookings Institution, between 145,000 to 146,635 U.S. citizen children had at least one parent detained by immigration authorities by that time since Trump’s second term began in January 2025.