Photo Of Trump Aide Natalie Harp Sprinting After Trump's Golf Cart Has Critics Shaking Their Heads

Amid concerns about President Donald Trump's problematic relationship with his aide Natalie Harp, a 2023 photo has resurfaced that shows Harp chasing after the president's golf cart.
The photo, published by The Mirror, was taken on May 2, 2023, during a golf outing at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland, less than a year after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
The photo shows Trump leading a procession of golf carts up a hill near the course's "Halfway House." Harp, wearing athletic clothes, can be seen running uphill behind the president, apparently trying to catch up with the group.
Mikey Smith, The Mirror's U.S. politics editor, shared the image online and titled it "THE HUMAN SPRINTER."
Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”
And it sure looks like she can't bear to not be in the same space as him, judging by the now-viral golf cart photo.
Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.
Harp's brother, Preston, talked about her “sad” and an “unhealthy obsession” after CNN's Erin Burnett cited a report that she had once reportedly ridden in the trunk of Trump’s motorcade while traveling to a Manhattan court appearance in October 2023.
According to the report, there were not enough seats in the vehicles heading to the courthouse, and Harp ended up in the trunk following a shouting match in the lobby of Trump Tower. CNN reporters said they obtained a photograph documenting the incident.
Preston Harp said his sister’s fascination with the White House began when she was a teenager during the George W. Bush administration. He told Burnett that she had been “obsessed” with the presidency since she was about 16 and had written letters to other presidents before her relationship with Trump.