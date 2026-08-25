Skip to content

MAGA Rages After Country Singer Kacey Musgraves Asks Fans To Donate To Help Children Of 'Unfairly' Deported Immigrants

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Photo Of Trump Aide Natalie Harp Sprinting After Trump's Golf Cart Has Critics Shaking Their Heads

Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Following concern over President Trump's bizarre relationship with his aide Natalie Harp, a photo from 2023 showing Harp chasing after Trump's golf cart is going viral.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 25, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Amid concerns about President Donald Trump's problematic relationship with his aide Natalie Harp, a 2023 photo has resurfaced that shows Harp chasing after the president's golf cart.

The photo, published by The Mirror, was taken on May 2, 2023, during a golf outing at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland, less than a year after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The photo shows Trump leading a procession of golf carts up a hill near the course's "Halfway House." Harp, wearing athletic clothes, can be seen running uphill behind the president, apparently trying to catch up with the group.

Mikey Smith, The Mirror's U.S. politics editor, shared the image online and titled it "THE HUMAN SPRINTER."

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

And it sure looks like she can't bear to not be in the same space as him, judging by the now-viral golf cart photo.


Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.

Harp's brother, Preston, talked about her “sad” and an “unhealthy obsession” after CNN's Erin Burnett cited a report that she had once reportedly ridden in the trunk of Trump’s motorcade while traveling to a Manhattan court appearance in October 2023.

According to the report, there were not enough seats in the vehicles heading to the courthouse, and Harp ended up in the trunk following a shouting match in the lobby of Trump Tower. CNN reporters said they obtained a photograph documenting the incident.

Preston Harp said his sister’s fascination with the White House began when she was a teenager during the George W. Bush administration. He told Burnett that she had been “obsessed” with the presidency since she was about 16 and had written letters to other presidents before her relationship with Trump.

Latest News

Former basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom and Natasha Cloud #9 of the Chicago Sky yell at one another.
LGBTQ

Former NBA Star Ejected From WNBA Game After Heated Clash With Player Over His Anti-Trans Shirt

Screenshot of Doug Ford; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Canadian Politician Claps Back Hard At 'Loser' Trump After Trump Insults His Intelligence As Feud Over Tariffs Escalates

Melissa Gilbert; Hayden Panettiere; Anna Paquin
Celebrities

Former Child Stars Are Angrily Speaking Out Over The Lack Of Protections For Kids In Hollywood Following Hayden Panettiere's Death

Zendaya
Celebrities

A Resurfaced Clip Of Zendaya On The Red Carpet During Her Disney Channel Days Is Our New Favorite Meme

More from People/donald-trump

Mehmet Oz; Donald Trump
Face The Nation/YouTube; @atrupar/X

Dr. Oz Forced To Walk Back Trump's Claims That MMR Vaccine Is 'Lethal' In Awkward Interview

On August 10, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans.

During the signing ceremony, the POTUS and the administration acolytes gathered around him shared medical misinformation, promoted conspiracy theories and quack pseudoscience, and made a number of outrageous claims like doses of vaccines administered to infants were the "size of a bottle of soda."

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images

RFK Jr. Has Eyeroll-Worthy Clapback After CNN Fact-Checks His 'Affordable' Meal Plan

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lashed out at CNN host Erin Burnett for running a segment that fact-checked his supposedly "affordable" meal plans for families.

Correspondent Tom Foreman tested the price of a recipe featured on Kennedy’s YouTube cooking show, The Real Food Show. Kennedy said the meal—wild Alaskan salmon cakes with a white-bean salad for four—cost just $19.64. But when Foreman priced the ingredients at a local grocery chain, the total came to $70.54.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Ruffalo
Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo Hits Back After Paramount Accuses Him Of Antisemitism Over His Merger Criticism

Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo has been speaking out for months about the proposed $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery. Like most critics, his concern lies with the loss of jobs, who would control the merged media giant, and the consolidation of media into an ever shrinking sphere of influence.

In August 2025, Skydance Media founder David Ellison, using his tech billionaire Oracle co-founder father Larry's wealth and influence, completed an $8 billion merger with Paramount. Installed as the Paramount Skydance CEO, the younger Ellison then set his sights on Warner Bros Discovery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Neutrogena Hit With Backlash After Finally Addressing Controversy Over Cutting Ties With Hayden Panettiere For Speaking Out About Postpartum Depression

For nearly a decade, Hayden Panettiere was closely associated with Neutrogena. Now, following her death, the brand’s treatment of the actor is back in the spotlight. The Heroes star died on August 16, 2026, at age 36 after being found unresponsive in cardiac arrest, with her cause of death still under investigation.

Panettiere worked with Neutrogena from 2005 to 2015 before the longtime partnership ended. Years later, she shed light on what happened behind the scenes. During a May 2026 appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Panettiere revealed that Neutrogena dropped her after she spoke publicly about postpartum depression.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock
Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock Poignantly Opens Up About Losing Her Longtime Partner Three Years After His Death From ALS

With the return of Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock is stepping back into the spotlight after several years of silence—though she's only now beginning to share with the general public what made her step away in the first place.

While guest-starring on the SmartLess podcast, Bullock opened up to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett about her longtime partner's illness and the impact it had on her and her children.

Keep ReadingShow less