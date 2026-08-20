Trump Aide's Brother Calls Out Her 'Unhealthy Obsession' With Trump After Reports She Once Rode In Trunk Of Motorcade SUV

The brother of President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp criticized his sister's "sad" and "unhealthy obsession" with the president as CNN reported that she once rode in the trunk of an SUV in Trump's motorcade when she was told there were no seats left.

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

Last month, Trump reportedly took extraordinary security precautions during a trip to Turkey, secretly switching from Air Force One to a military aircraft after an alleged threat. Although he was publicly seen boarding the presidential jet, he was later transported to the military plane concealed inside a catering truck.

Harp was reportedly among a small group of Trump allies who accompanied him during the covert transfer.

Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.

Harp's brother, Preston, talked about her “sad” and an “unhealthy obsession” after CNN's Erin Burnett cited a report that she had once reportedly ridden in the trunk of Trump’s motorcade while traveling to a Manhattan court appearance in October 2023.

According to the report, there were not enough seats in the vehicles heading to the courthouse, and Harp ended up in the trunk following a shouting match in the lobby of Trump Tower. CNN reporters said they obtained a photograph documenting the incident.

Preston Harp laughed and said:

"That's really funny. I didn't know about that. That's an unhealthy obsession with someone if you're going to jump into the trunk of their car."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Others concurred.





Preston Harp said his sister’s fascination with the White House began when she was a teenager during the George W. Bush administration. He told Burnett that she had been “obsessed” with the presidency since she was about 16 and had written letters to other presidents before her relationship with Trump.

When asked to elaborate, he said he had not seen the letters himself but believed she had written to former President Bush during the Iraq War. He described her eventual role in the White House as the fulfillment of a long-held "dream."



Preston Harp previously described his sister's relationship with Trump as “very unhealthy” in interviews with the Daily Mail. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, defended Harp, calling her one of Trump’s “most loyal and hardest working aides.”