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Olivia Rodrigo Fan Reveals How The Singer Secretly Helped Pay Her College Tuition So She Could Graduate—And We Love To See It

Olivia Rodrigo (left) helped University of Alabama graduate Jamie Causey (right) with her college tuition.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; @jamiemcausey/TikTok

TikToker Jamie Causey recently spoke out in a viral video to thank singer Olivia Rodrigo after Rodrigo saw one of Causey's videos about how she was struggling to pay her college tuition and offered to help her pay it so she could graduate.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 20, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Olivia Rodrigo has given fans plenty to sing about, but one fan has an especially meaningful reason to celebrate the pop star.

Raised by her grandparents in Alexander City, Alabama, Jamie Causey dreamed of leaving her small town and becoming the first in her family to earn a degree. In a community where about one in five adults has a bachelor’s degree or higher, attending the University of Alabama was already a major milestone.

By senior year, the 23-year-old was close to achieving that dream—but graduation suddenly felt uncertain. With another semester ahead, Causey found herself staring at her syllabus and wondering whether she could afford to finish.

So she shared a video about her financial troubles on TikTok in January of 2025:

@jamiemcausey

New semester here we come #bama #ua #bamarush #college #selfesteem #relatable #fyp #foryoupage #foru #yourenotalone #senioryear

With more than 96,500 followers, Causey had built a sizable TikTok audience by sharing stories about college life, self-esteem, and relatable moments. And among those thousands watching was a very famous face: Rodrigo.

While the video about her money woes went viral, Causey was shocked when she received an unexpected birthday message from Rodrigo herself.

In a new video, she explained:

"Olivia first commented on my birthday video and wished me a happy birthday. That alone meant so much to me."

@jamiemcausey/TikTok

Causey shared the message she then received from the "Drivers License" singer, which started:

“Hi girl! I know you don’t know me, but I love your videos so much; you seem like the kindest, coolest gal and you are such a source of positivity and light in my life!”

But Rodrigo’s support didn’t stop at a birthday wish. She had also come across Causey's viral video—one that wasn’t asking for help, but letting other students who felt lonely, overwhelmed, or behind know they weren’t alone.

Rodrigo continued:

"I watched ur last vid about tuition and I'd love to help out if you were at all open to that? So cool that you are so close to graduating! Do you have a Venmo I could send to?"

Don't believe her? Check out the DM proof here:

@jamiemcausey/TikTok

Causey got candid about what she was facing:

"Then I made a video explaining how I was a first-generation student struggling to pay my final semester's tuition. I wasn't asking people to pay for it. I wasn't asking for pity. I was just being honest.”

With in-state undergraduate tuition at the University of Alabama costing $5,959 per semester, Causey was facing a significant bill near the finish line.

Causey recalled being stunned, her hands shaking as she processed Rodrigo's offer. The money mattered, but so did the fact that Rodrigo had noticed her.

In her recent TikTok explaining Rodrigo's good deed, Causey shared how she was understandably floored:

“I was in shock! It was surreal. She did not owe me anything, especially someone as normal as me. I actually texted my friend Skylar who loves her music thinking it was a scam page until I saw the blue check!”

Soon Rodrigo's promise became reality when someone reached out on behalf of the singer to figure out how to send Causey the funds for her tuition.

@jamiemcausey/TikTok

And to cap everything off, Rodrigo even checked to make sure that Causey received the money.

@jamiemcausey/TikTok

Causey then also gave a shoutout to other TikTokers and celebrities who made her feel "like I belonged here," including Paris Hilton, whose team offered to send Causey some official merch.

@jamiemcausey/TikTok

@jamiemcausey/TikTok

While Causey hasn’t heard from Rodrigo since sharing the story publicly, she hopes to someday meet the superstar and thank her face-to-face.

You can watch Causey's video revealing Rodrigo’s incredible gesture below:

@jamiemcausey

Thank you for everything @Olivia Rodrigo @allison kuch @ophelia 🦋 @ParisHilton @West Wilson #fyp #bama #oliviarodrigo #contentcreator

Once the University of Alabama graduate shared the story, social media had plenty of love for Rodrigo’s act of kindness—and for Causey's positive attitude and gratitude:

@parishilton/TikTok

@booyakuh/TikTok

@purple.ppl.eaterrr/TikTok

@patrioticpeacock/TikTok

@shoelover99/TikTok

@grant.herrenkohl123/TikTok; @jamiemcausey/TikTok

@elliesaw1/TikTok

@ryanealon/TikTok

@mintscall/TikTok

@kalysaglee/TikTok

@internationalpopstarj/TikTok; @jamiemcausey/TikTok

A representative for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to Today’s request for comment.

The sweet story comes as Rodrigo prepares to kick off The Unraveled Tour in September, with the global trek expanding to 86 dates amid high demand. The former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has become a global pop powerhouse, winning three Grammy Awards for her debut album, Sour, featuring hits "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," and "Deja Vu."

But for Causey, Rodrigo will always be the superstar who showed up when she needed it most.

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