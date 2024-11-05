Grimes Shades Ex Elon Musk After Olivia Rodrigo Rips Men Who Want To Go To Space

Olivia Rodrigo recently shared one of her dating "red flags" in a lighthearted Instagram interview with Netflix.
The “Vampire” singer explained that she asks dates if they’d want to go to space—and if they say yes, it’s a dealbreaker. Rodrigo joked that anyone with ambitions to travel to space is “a little too full of [themselves].”
The quote quickly went viral.
And fellow musician Grimes, former partner of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, backed her up on social media, saying, “Only women should be going to space.”
Musk, who has long championed space exploration, recently reiterated his goal to reach Mars by 2030.
Despite their split, Grimes continues to praise Musk's work with SpaceX.
“That's a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality."
Rodrigo’s dating life has been of interest lately, as she’s been linked to actor Louis Partridge, who attended the Venice Film Festival with her and joined her GUTS World Tour in the Philippines.
People were quick to agree with Grimes' opinion about who should be going to space.
Some were there just for Grimes in particular to go to space, and record music there.
Honestly, though, most people seemed more interested in the shade cast in the direction of Elon Musk.
Several people pointed out that she was probably only joking.
Grimes and Musk share three children.