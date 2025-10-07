Skip to content

Jasmine Crockett Just Blasted Trump With A Brutal New Nickname—And It's Spot On

Jane Goodall Shares What She Wants To Happen To Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Brutal Posthumous Burn

Jane Goodall; Donald Trump
Netflix; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In her posthumous Netflix special Famous Last Words: Dr. Jane Goodall, which she secretly filmed in March under the condition that it only be released after her death, the late primatologist shared her desire for President Trump and his fellow authoritarians to be launched into space.

By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 07, 2025
Jane Goodall has been a calm, quiet presence for people around the world for decades.

The famed primatologist and anthropologist who dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees and conservation efforts appeared in documentary films and TV appearances to share her message about preserving the natural world.

Dame Valerie Jane Morris Goodall, PhD, died of natural causes last Wednesday, October 1, at age 91.

It turned out Dr. Goodall had a few more things to say to the world.

Goodall secretly recorded a final interview in March to be released upon her death. Full of her wit and wisdom, Famous Last Words: Dr. Jane Goodall also included a very pointed message about several men with too much power and too little compassion.

When asked if there was anyone she didn't like, Goodall had not only a list, but also a solution.

She quipped:

"There are people I don’t like, and I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover."

So who made her list?

Fascists, authoritarians, and dictators like MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Elon Musk as their host.

You can watch the moment here:

People appreciated Goodall's insights.


That’s a good way to say what you really want without really saying it. Send Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu into space. The world would instantly be a better place.
— jeffd735.bsky.social (@jeffd735.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 6:07 PM


@TrumpIsEvil2020/X


Would Fartage be classed as one of Trump's real supporters? I think we could make a case for his ticket to ride. Would be good to see him embark on a small (space) ship.
— vectisjon.bsky.social (@vectisjon.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 5:40 PM



The Pope, Jane Goodall, and the Nobel Peace Prize committee all came out and said MAGA and Trump are trash.
— Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 9:04 PM



Some on the right are too scared to do the right thing and call out their sides own bad behavior.
— #𝙍𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙇𝙤𝙠𝙞 (@rebelloki.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 10:10 AM



The whole world knows MAGAts and Trump is TRASH! OF COURSE!
— Mary - Priscilla (@maryleah07.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 2:36 AM



What a wonderful woman, and a great loss to science, and us all.
— veronicaprovence.bsky.social (@veronicaprovence.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 2:31 PM


Famous Last Words: Dr. Jane Goodall can be streamed on Netflix.

