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Clip Of Javier Bardem Shutting Down Sexist Question About Wife Penélope Cruz Resurfaces—And Fans Are Cheering

Javier Bardem
@elitedaily/TikTok

A resurfaced clip from 2018 of Javier Bardem refusing to answer a reporter's misogynistic question about his wife Penélope Cruz at the Cannes Film Festival has gone viral—and people are praising his response.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 20, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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A years-old clip of actor Javier Bardem shutting down a reporter's sexist question is going viral once again and drawing huge rounds of applause.

The moment happened at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where Bardem was promoting the Asghar Farhadi film Everybody Knows, in which he starred alongside his wife, Penélope Cruz.

During a press conference about the film, Bardem got asked a wildly misogynistic question about what it was like to work with his wife.

And Bardem was having absolutely none of it, swiftly putting the reporter in his place.

Posts from the popculturechat
community on Reddit

The Chilean reporter asked:

“How do you feel being the only man in the world who enjoys working with his wife?”

Oh wow. Hilarious. Women, amirite? Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. The ol' ball and chain etc etc and so on. 1972 called and it wants its sense of humor back.

Of course, most movie stars would have kept things jovial and just laughed the question off. Bardem is not most movie stars.

As the other journalists applauded the supposedly hilarious joke, Barden simply stared him down until the room quieted down, and then said plainly:

“This question is of extremely bad taste.”

And with that, the reporter simply said quietly, "Okay, thank you" and sat down.

On Reddit, where the clip recently went viral again, people did the online equivalent of a standing ovation for Bardem's response.

"THIS is how you shut down inappropriate journalism. A clear boundary. No put downs but no tolerance."
"Now that is a MAN 😍" —u/Scared-Box8941
"'Hey Javier, doesn't it suck to not only be married to one of the most beautiful women on planet, but also being around her all the time???'"—u/shes_a_gdb
"The question wasn’t really sexist towards his own wife, it was towards everyone else’s wife. lol"
"He could’ve taken it as a compliment actually, but he decided to acknowledge the poor taste of 'hating your wife' joke." —u/ColdSilver13

Elsewhere on social media, the praise was just as intense.

@coachpennylove/Instagram

@nikknak76/Instagram

@nikoftime._/Instagram

@_whoasabii_/Instagram

Bardem and Cruz have been together for nearly 20 years, first beginning to date in 2007.

But they actually met while working together way back in 1992, on the set of the Spanish romcom Jamon Jamon.

They have since starred in five more movies together, including Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Counselor and Loving Pablo, in a fruitful partnership both on and offscreen.

Yes, Mr. Reporter, it actually is possible for men to like working with their wives. It usually happens when they consider them equals, instead of nagging hunks of meat. You should try it!

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