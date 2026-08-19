Former Disneyland Peter Pan Defends Viral 'Peter Pan Girl' After She's Hit With Backlash For 'Stalking' Performers

So-called Disney Adults are a breed apart, for sure. But they also get more flak online than probably any other subculture out there.

And at the moment, nobody is bearing the brunt of that more than Christina Toni Kulusich, a Disney superfan and TikToker, who's become online-famous for her downright obsession with Peter Pan.

As Kulusich, who goes by Toni online, has shown in her posts, Disneyland is at the center of her life, and her love for the character of Peter Pan has made videos with actors playing the character at the park a mainstay of her social media influencing.

And boy has it sparked backlash, with many online accusing Toni of not just zealotry, but outright stalking.

Dylan Gadeke, a former Disney employee who used to play Peter Pan and knows Toni well, has had enough. He took to TikTok himself to defend Toni from what he called "online toxicity."

@dylangadeke All children grow up, and now it’s your turn✨ #peterpan #disney #disneyland





The uproar over Toni began in force after one of her videos interacting with Peter Pan at the park went mega-viral.

Toni has been filming her Disneyland encounters for years now, but on July 31, a video in which she brought Peter Pan a crocheted gift she made him, really touched a nerve

As of this writing, the video has 3.2 million likes and nearly 47,000 comments—many of them intensely critical of what they saw as creepy, stalkerish behavior.

@babytoni99 Another adventure with the green bean💚🫶🏻✨ #peterpan #disneyland

Many commenters pointed out how uncomfortable some of the performers seem.

Even more controversial has been the way Toni seems to often follow them around the park throughout her visit, even after already having had a personal interaction with the Peter Pan performer.

Her mega-viral video is a perfect example. The performer admittedly does seem a bit put off by the interaction. You get the sense that if it weren't for the stringent requirements of the job, he wouldn't go along with it so readily.

People online definitely noticed, with several comments mocking the interaction as uncomfortable and even comparing Toni's interactions to the Netflix series Baby Reindeer, about a comedian's stalker fan.

DAXXVOID/TikTok

Jimbot/TikTok

Maria67888/TikTok

But in his video, Gadeke, who met Toni several times years ago when he was working as Peter Pan from 2014 to 2021, had a very different take on the situation.

And while he did admit that Toni's effusive enthusiasm did often feel "awkward and uncomfortable," he was adamant that the backlash Toni has received is totally uncalled for.

He said in his video:

"...Toni’s behavior did make me feel a little awkward and uncomfortable, but at no point did it cross any boundaries of what a character interaction should look like at Disneyland."

"She was very enthusiastic about meeting the character, maybe a little more so than most, but it never crossed the boundary of trying to get to know the performer..."

Suffice to say the general public on TikTok does not agree. Toni has gone so viral that she was recently profiled in USA Today, in which she spoke about how challenging the backlash has been.

"[It's] been a little rough... I've never expected to, like, blow up this much – of like, the entire internet to know I exist."

She also shut down rumors that she has been banned from Disneyland for her behavior. She's been visiting weekly since 2015 and was there just the day before her USA Today interview.

She also said that, as a former Disney employee herself, she is careful to make sure that all interactions she has and films are consensual, because stalking of Disney performers is a very real problem—one Gadeke has experience himself, in fact.

It was that experience that made him so adamant that Toni is doing nothing wrong and should be left alone by the internet. He went on to say:

"...We need to end the discourse, and the harassment, and the online toxicity that is being aimed at her..."

“She's doing nothing wrong. She's acting within all the guidelines of what a guest should do at Disneyland. It’s a little extra, a little more than most, but she’s within her rights to do so..."

"...So stop the likes, stop the comments, and stop the sharing or the reposts.”

On TikTok, many agreed with him.

Loki/TikTok

maryam/TikTok

Brandon/TikTok

i don't exist/TikTok

p1nch3payasa/TikTok

Of course, just as many, if not more, were even more insistent that Toni needs to be canceled for her behavior, despite Gadeke sharing his own lived experience with her.

As always on the internet, the punishment doesn't fit the crime, and the thirst for cruelty and "justice" overrides common sense and facts.