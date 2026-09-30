Skip to content

Rescue Dog Has Hilarious 'Response' After Homophobes Melt Down Over His Request To Be Adopted By Lesbians

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral 'BBC Dad' Shows Off New Photos Of His Very Grown-Up Looking Kids—And Fans Are Stunned

Professor Robert E. Kelly’s daughter interrupts his now-viral 2017 BBC News interview.
BBC News

Political analyst Robert E. Kelly, who went viral back in 2017 during a live BBC interview after his kids and wife made a hilarious cameo, recently shared some new photos of his kids, who are now 10 and 13.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 30, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Ah, 2017. We were younger. We were innocent. We thought accidentally announcing La La Land instead of Moonlight as Best Picture was about as chaotic as things could get.

Then “covfefe” happened. Salt Bae happened. And somewhere in Busan, South Korea, a 4-year-old girl confidently marched into her father’s live BBC interview and straight into internet history.

We had absolutely no idea what the next few years had in store for us, and neither did Professor Robert E. Kelly.

On March 10, 2017, the Pusan National University political science professor appeared live on BBC World News from his home office to discuss the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

It was supposed to be a serious interview. Kelly was suited up and talking politics as usual, but there was one tiny problem: He normally locked his office door before going live.

This time, he forgot, and 4-year-old Marion saw her opening:

- YouTubeBBC News

Marion marched in, then baby James rolled in like he’d been summoned. Mama came flying into the room with energy that was deeply relatable to parents of young kids.

She grabbed the baby, grabbed the kid, and got everybody out, all while Dad kept talking politics.

The clip racked up more than 65 million views, Marion became a meme in her own right, interview requests poured in, and an uncanceled The Ellen Show came calling. The attention got so intense that Marion’s kindergarten even brought in a security guard.

And while the internet was losing it, Kelly was worried about other matters:

“We thought it was a disaster. We thought no TV network would ever call us again.”

Fortunately, Kelly’s career survived. He continued teaching political science at Pusan National University, and media outlets eventually returned to calling on him for expert analysis of Korean politics and international relations.

But what became of the two adorable rugrats who turned Dad’s very serious interview into comedy gold?

Nine years passed while none of us were paying attention, apparently:

Yep, that’s Marion and James. Kelly shared a birthday selfie with both kids, a hiking shot with James, a very grown-up-looking Marion, and a sweet photo with Jung-A Kim—aka “BBC Mom”—at a street festival.

And because the photos weren’t enough to make us question the passage of time, James is now 10, and Marion is 13.

In an interview posted last year, Dad updated on life after the viral video:

@dailymailuk

An academic who accidentally went viral after his young family gatecrashed his interview with the BBC has appeared in a new live interview with his children seven years on. The hilarious clip has been seen millions of times, and the new interview is just as chaotic as the original - as Prof Robert Kelly says his children are still as 'loud and boisterous' as ever. 🎥 ITV/BBC #bbcdad #interviewdad #bbc #southkorea #viral

The family hasn’t completely disappeared from the spotlight. Kelly has occasionally shared updates over the years, and in 2020, the whole crew returned to the BBC to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic—with the kids once again bringing a little chaos.

The professor has remained grateful for all the love his family received:

“As always, my wife & I are very grateful for all the kind remarks over the years about our children.”

Frankly, 2017 gave us plenty we’d rather forget—looking at you, first Trump term—but these kiddos? We’ll keep them. And apparently, the internet agrees.

But the fact that those kiddos are somehow now 10 and 13?

We’re going to need a minute:










Nine years later, Kelly has accepted that “BBC Dad” may be a title for life. He’s regularly been stopped for photos, but one encounter is difficult to top.

Kelly recalled perhaps his most unexpected fan interaction:

“A cop in South Korea once pulled me over to ask for a selfie.”

Kelly has described the strange reality of becoming a “quasi-celebrity” without really doing anything to earn it, though he considers his family lucky that their 15 minutes of fame came from something positive.

Back in 2018, he predicted that “BBC Dad” was a nickname he’d probably carry for the rest of his life.

Considering we’re still checking in on him and his kids nine years later, Professor Kelly clearly knew a thing or two.



Latest News

Anne Hathaway
Celebrities

People Can't Believe How Different Anne Hathaway's Voice Sounds During Her Pregnancy

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Dropped An Accidental Truth Bomb About His Presidency—And Democrats Hilariously Pounced

Dennis Haskins
Entertainment

'Saved By The Bell' Cast Shares Poignant Tributes To Dennis Haskins After His Death At 75

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Video Of Trump Getting Handsy With Handsome Male Golfer Has The Internet Weirded All The Way Out

More from Trending

Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt discussing James Talarico
Fox News

Karoline Leavitt Dragged After Making Hilarious Math Error While Trying To Criticize Democrats

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a very awkward mathematical error after she attempted to criticize "incredibly disingenuous" Democrats during an appearance on Fox News on Monday.

Leavitt was in conversation with network personality Sean Hannity when she named Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico as an example of what she referred to as the "incredibly disingenuous" Democrats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump before and after he fell asleep
MeidasTouch Network

Trump Mocked 'Sleepy Joe Biden' During Oval Office Press Event And Then Promptly Fell Asleep—And It's Beyond Parody

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he attempted to call out "Sleepy Joe Biden" during an event in the Oval Office only to fall asleep just moments later with the cameras still rolling.

Trump was speaking during an event that served as a launching pad for a $15 billion steel plant construction project in eastern Iowa. At one point, he took the opportunity to once again attack his predecessor.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Eric Schmitt and Jack Smith
@atrupar/X

MAGA Senator Ripped After Confusing Basketball Teams In Embarrassing Attempt To Link Jack Smith And Fani Willis During Senate Hearing

Missouri Republican Senator Eric Schmitt was widely mocked after confusing his basketball teams when he attempted to link former special counsel Jack Smith with Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis by claiming Smith went to an Atlanta Hawks game to collude with Willis about bringing charges against President Donald Trump.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Schmitt accused Smith of perjury after repeatedly questioning him about whether he had attended an NBA game in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2024. The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Golden State Warriors that evening.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Affleck discusses his kids’ hilarious roasts on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
@JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Ben Affleck Opens Up About The Hilariously Savage Way His Kids Roast Him—And Fans Are Cracking Up

Twenty-four years ago, Ben Affleck was People’s Sexiest Man Alive. These days, his toughest critics live under the same roof.

The Oscar winner may have spent decades charming moviegoers, but apparently none of that star power works on his three kids—especially when Dad starts handing out relationship advice. Affleck shared that lesson during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he revealed how his kids keep him humble while promoting his new film, Animals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; screenshot of migrant caravan

MTG Rips GOP With Blunt Theory After Suspicious Migrant Caravan Spotted Heading Toward The U.S.

Responding to a report about a migrant caravan of more than 600 people from Honduras traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. border, former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Republicans of orchestrating a crisis for political convenience.

The episode echoes a similar political controversy from 2018, when a much larger migrant caravan became a major issue in U.S. politics and was seized upon by the far-right. President Donald Trump, then in his first term, seized on the caravan ahead of that year’s midterm elections, describing the migrants’ arrival as an “invasion.”

Keep ReadingShow less