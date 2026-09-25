Viral Image Of Mamdani Staring Directly Into The Camera During Meeting With Trump Sparks Hilarious Memes

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with President Donald Trump earlier this week, and his unamused expression sparked a slew of social media reactions.
Mamdani and Trump met for the third time at Gracie Mansion during the president’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Their conversation focused on housing, federal funding and immigration.
At one point, Trump addressed reporters about his administration’s record, with Mamdani standing beside him. Trump touted what he described as his role in resolving eight wars—patently false—before turning to his administration’s actions during the war with Iran. Throughout the remarks, Mamdani appeared largely expressionless as he listened.
You can see the footage of Trump's remarks and see Mamdani's reaction in the video below.
A screenshot of Mamdani's poker face went viral, with one social media user joking that his look is not dissimilar to "when my mom emails me to ask for her email password."
The jokes came flying.
Trump's meeting with Mamdani weirded critics out further after he told the press that he hoped Mamdani would be a “great mayor” for New York.
Trump had a surprisingly cheery meeting at the White House with Mamdani last year, at one point even giving Mamdani a pat on the arm and smiling when Mamdani referred to him as a "fascist."
Earlier this year, he told reporters:
"You know, Mamdani was here, as you know, twice, and he’s a very nice guy. He’s a charming guy. Good-looking guy.”
Mamdani joked, "Uhhh, thank you?" when asked for a response to Trump regularly complimenting his good looks.
More recently, Trump twice brushed aside questions from reporters to compliment the appearance of men who've appeared alongside him at different events. Most notably, he fixated on a reporter from Sky News Arabia during a meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates.
Trump also gushed over Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, one of the world's most authoritarian leaders, claiming they had "fallen deeply in love" while meeting in a hotel room. He even claimed they had "great chemistry" that compelled him to spend more time with the Egyptian leader.
He even went so far as to praise Chinese President Xi Jingping for being tall and having "great confidence" and " great stature."