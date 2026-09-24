Trans Radio DJ Quits Live On Air After 'Most Traumatic Work Experience I’ve Ever Had' In Viral Video—And We're Applauding

Earlier this month, radio DJ Fievel Crane, former host of Morning Mixtape on 106.1 FM The Corner in Charlottesville, Virginia, announced their immediate resignation live on air.

They later shared a video of the moment on their Instagram, captioned:

"After 3.5 years of some of the most traumatic employment conditions of my life, I finally found another job and said goodbye to this one on the air a few minutes ago, effective immediately."

"Now I can use my social media again without the risk of being fired for something I say."

They added the playlist of songs they used after their announcement, which included Phil Ochs' "I Ain't Marching Anymore," Easterhouse's "Come Out Fighting," Billy Bragg's "All You Fascists," Peter Tosh's "Get Up Stand Up," Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Bob Marley's "Exodus" and Bob Dylan and Joan Osborne's "Chimes Of Freedom."

A clear message was sent through the titles and the song's lyrics.

In the video clip, Crane told their audience:

"Normally, this is where the one-second music quiz would be, but there will not be a quiz today because I'm quitting."

You can see their post here:

Crane, who is transgender nonbinary, addressed their listeners, saying:

"I wanted to thank you for welcoming me to this town and to The Corner [106.1 FM] over the past three years. You've been really amazing, particularly when I came out and changed my name."

However, the radio station's ownership and management were a different story:

"But sadly, that level of acceptance has been in very short supply here at this company. It has been the most traumatic work experience I've ever had, and that is saying something."

The Charlottesville, Virginia, station is owned by a subsidiary of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based radio broadcasting and digital marketing company Saga Communications. As of 2026, it owns and operates 82 FM and 28 AM radio stations and 78 metro signals serving 28 markets in the United States.

Crane explained:

"I've also had to become less and less of my authentic self over these three years, as I've been repeatedly silenced and kept from talking about things that matter, whether that's the genocide in Palestine, the war on our town's homeless folks, ICE raids in our community—you name it."

"The company even monitors my personal social media, which is why I've had to stop using it or risk being fired, and that is not a good way to live."

After saying they would miss their listeners, Crane added:

"...I am looking forward to a happier life now that I can put this company behind me."

They concluded with:

"Please take care of each other, Free Palestine, and I’ll talk to you down the road. Now please enjoy my last ever playlist."

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Crane interacted with commenters, thanking people for their support or responding to them.

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There was plenty of support in the comments for Fievel, their method of resigning, and their message.

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Corporate media consolidation—where one company controls large numbers of radio or television stations, streaming platforms, news organizations, or studios—has been in the news a lot with media conglomerates forcing employees to air or recite the same scripted propaganda across the country, and concerns about mergers stifling creativity, controlling the narrative, and eliminating diversity.