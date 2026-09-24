Karoline Leavitt Just Tried To Claim That Trump 'Respects' Women More Than Men—And Was Instantly Called Out

Speaking on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the outrageous claim that President Donald Trump "might listen to women more than men" because he has "such respect" for them."

Leavitt reflected on her tenure within the Trump administration. She recently resigned after giving birth to a child and has decided to take a step back from the round-the-clock schedule in the White House to focus on motherhood.

At one point, she claimed Trump "respects" and takes advice from women in senior positions:

"Look at the women in the cabinet. You know, sometimes I think he might listen to women a little bit more than men, and I think that he just has such respect."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Leavitt overlooked that women have long borne the brunt of Trump's misogynistic pejoratives and other attacks.

Trump was found liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll, and oft-maligned adult film actor Stormy Daniels despite going so far as to falsify business records to conceal hush money payments he made to her to illegally stop her from influencing the 2016 election. He has also used the Justice Department as a weapon against those who've accused him of sexual assault.

Trump was also convicted in 2024 on 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election—to say nothing of a long history of fraud and abuse that has landed him in court for decades.

Over the summer, amid conservative defensiveness toward Trump's relationship with his aide Natalie Harp, CNN played a montage of Trump publicly disparaging several prominent women, including CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The montage ends with Trump responding "Quiet, piggy" to a reporter who'd asked him a question on Air Force One.

Leavitt's remarks do not hold up under scrutiny.









Even though Leavitt is no longer on the White House payroll, she's still lying through her teeth.