Robin Williams' Daughter Rips Trolls For Posting AI Videos Of Her Late Dad: 'Leave Him Out Of Your Delusional Bullsh*t'

With an increase in AI-generated content, it's becoming increasingly difficult to tell what is real and what is fake.

But one feature of this shift that's particularly insensitive is the number of deepfake videos that are appearing of late celebrities, often presented as private content that's been leaked, or fake footage that teases the idea of the cause of their death being more nefarious than the tragedy it already was.

Several videos have been circulating of Robin Williams, for example, ranting about various conspiracy theories, causing some people to see him, and his death, in a new light.

His daughter, Zelda, has since spoken out on X, disgusted by the use of her father's image, calling trolls to "let him rest."

She posted on the platform:

"That supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI."

"Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible."

"That said, a human made a robot create it, and to you I say: leave him out of your delusional bulls**t and let him rest."

"If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who’s the one manipulating the public through media now?"



"I hate this cesspool of an app. It’s mostly bots and people willingly being duped by bots at this point, so not sure why I feel the need to come back to clarify, but I love him, so I will. Just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet. Have some shame."

You can see her post here:

While there were some people who posted nasty comments, claiming that Zelda could leave the platform if she hated it so much, most X users were supportive.





































Fake content has been around since the dawn of social media, thanks to Photoshop and other software that made it possible to alter photos, texts, and videos, but with the sophistication of new AI tools, it's easier than ever to create something that's so believable, it's alarming.

It's painful enough for celebrities' family, friends, and fans to remember they're gone—without having to see their likeness used in such a disrespectful way.