Trump Just Told Americans To Stop Whining About AI Data Centers In Their Communities—And Even His Supporters Are Furious

President Donald Trump's own supporters are angry with him after he chastised Americans for complaining about data centers that have been popping up in their communities.

Data centers—vast, industrial buildings packed with servers, networking hardware, and storage systems—form the physical backbone of modern computing.

While such facilities date back to the mid-20th century, emerging alongside the first general-purpose digital computers, their construction has surged dramatically in recent years as artificial intelligence has moved from theory to daily use.

That growth has brought mounting environmental concerns into sharper focus. Over the last year, researchers and journalists have increasingly scrutinized the energy and water demands of popular generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

According to a Forbes report, the water required to sustain just one ChatGPT conversation is comparable to the amount contained in a typical disposable plastic water bottle.

In May, a Texas Tribune analysis found that nearly 60% of planned or under-construction data centers are located in Republican-held districts that voted for Trump, even as public opposition remains strong. A March poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans would oppose an AI data center being built in their community.

Trump responded to this criticism with a post on Truth Social in which he said that people should support AI data centers in their communities unless they want to end up "being backwards and poor":

"The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them."

"If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame. China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can't believe it is happening!"

You can see his post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Republicans have been particularly incensed by Trump's remarks.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted August 21-24 found that 47% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 opposed having a new data center built in their community, compared with 35% who supported such a project.

They made their frustrations known in a wave of furious remarks responding to Trump's post; one person said he has "lost your mind" and that he will be "known as the President/Freemason who single handedly destroyed a nation."

"I regret ever supporting you," said one voter. Another complained that Trump's post shows little concern for the water supply. One voter said Trump's words amount to "horrendous messaging" and still others issued general calls against data centers.

One person said:

"No one agrees with this sir. Data centers are a gateway for the market of the beast in total control. We love you. I am a MAGA republican that has always supported you and hates communism. I understand they have convinced you this is right. That is a lie."

"We the people want to be free and have freedom and trust God and the constitution. We do not want control and surveillance. Those things promote communism. The people are too awake to be convinced otherwise."

Another said:

"The reason we have 'No Data Center' signs in our yards is because we don't want electrical and water shortages. Plain and simple. Fix this and bring them on! Not to mention the constant hum. Put one next to Mar-a-Lago."

And yet another said:

"Absolutely disagree with you! I don't know who is telling you this garbage but please visit some communities that have been ravaged by data centers. They have no water pressure, their electric bills are out of control, the incessant humming is intolerable and the ground water is poisoned."

"No on data centers!"

You can see them as well as other comments below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But as angry as Trump's supporters are and as much as Trump deserves criticism, people can't help but bring up that all of this was foreseeable.









Well, Trump supporters, you can't say we didn't warn you.