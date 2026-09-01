Skip to content

2027 Met Gala Theme Canceled After Designer John Galliano Drops Out Due To Backlash Over Past Antisemitism And Racism

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Just Told Americans To Stop Whining About AI Data Centers In Their Communities—And Even His Supporters Are Furious

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, President Trump told Americans to support AI data centers in their communities unless they want to end up "being backwards and poor"—and it's not sitting well with his MAGA supporters.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 01, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump's own supporters are angry with him after he chastised Americans for complaining about data centers that have been popping up in their communities.

Data centers—vast, industrial buildings packed with servers, networking hardware, and storage systems—form the physical backbone of modern computing.

While such facilities date back to the mid-20th century, emerging alongside the first general-purpose digital computers, their construction has surged dramatically in recent years as artificial intelligence has moved from theory to daily use.

That growth has brought mounting environmental concerns into sharper focus. Over the last year, researchers and journalists have increasingly scrutinized the energy and water demands of popular generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

According to a Forbes report, the water required to sustain just one ChatGPT conversation is comparable to the amount contained in a typical disposable plastic water bottle.

In May, a Texas Tribune analysis found that nearly 60% of planned or under-construction data centers are located in Republican-held districts that voted for Trump, even as public opposition remains strong. A March poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans would oppose an AI data center being built in their community.

Trump responded to this criticism with a post on Truth Social in which he said that people should support AI data centers in their communities unless they want to end up "being backwards and poor":

"The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them."
"If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame. China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can't believe it is happening!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Republicans have been particularly incensed by Trump's remarks.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted August 21-24 found that 47% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 opposed having a new data center built in their community, compared with 35% who supported such a project.

They made their frustrations known in a wave of furious remarks responding to Trump's post; one person said he has "lost your mind" and that he will be "known as the President/Freemason who single handedly destroyed a nation."

"I regret ever supporting you," said one voter. Another complained that Trump's post shows little concern for the water supply. One voter said Trump's words amount to "horrendous messaging" and still others issued general calls against data centers.

One person said:

"No one agrees with this sir. Data centers are a gateway for the market of the beast in total control. We love you. I am a MAGA republican that has always supported you and hates communism. I understand they have convinced you this is right. That is a lie."
"We the people want to be free and have freedom and trust God and the constitution. We do not want control and surveillance. Those things promote communism. The people are too awake to be convinced otherwise."

Another said:

"The reason we have 'No Data Center' signs in our yards is because we don't want electrical and water shortages. Plain and simple. Fix this and bring them on! Not to mention the constant hum. Put one next to Mar-a-Lago."

And yet another said:

"Absolutely disagree with you! I don't know who is telling you this garbage but please visit some communities that have been ravaged by data centers. They have no water pressure, their electric bills are out of control, the incessant humming is intolerable and the ground water is poisoned."
"No on data centers!"

You can see them as well as other comments below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But as angry as Trump's supporters are and as much as Trump deserves criticism, people can't help but bring up that all of this was foreseeable.



Well, Trump supporters, you can't say we didn't warn you.

Latest News

Elon Musk; box art from Grand Theft Auto VI
Trending

Elon Musk Dragged For His Hypocrisy After Explaining Why He Won't Play 'Grand Theft Auto 6' In Resurfaced Clip

Rajendra Dawadi speaks about the lifesaving evacuation of his school in Nepal.
Trending

Nepal Principal Hailed As Hero After Saving Nearly 1,000 Kids With Evacuation Just Minutes Before Deadly Flash Floods Destroyed School

Kevin Sobieski and Andy Cohen
Celebrities

Andy Cohen Clears The Air With Hilarious Response After Fans Think He Was Drunk On Red Carpet

Randy Quaid; Anne Hathaway
Celebrities

Randy Quaid Dragged After Raging About Anne Hathaway Being Too 'Woke' For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel

More from Trending/post

Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Tried To Rip Obama And Biden While Speaking To NASA Scientists—And Their Reaction Is Everything

President Donald Trump was met with silence from a group of NASA scientist who had gathered to hear him speak at Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center only for Trump to launch into grievances about former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump was at the facility to award the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, the crew members of Artemis II who formed the first mission to bring astronauts toward the Moon in over half a century.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Clyburn; Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Sparks Debate After Asserting That Impeaching Trump Shouldn't Be 'Priority' If Dems Take Back House

South Carolina Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn has left people torn after recommending that Democrats should not make impeaching President Donald Trump a "priority" if they take back the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice. The Senate acquitted him after he was accused of soliciting political favors from Ukraine. Trump would later be acquitted on charges that he incited an insurrection against the government after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Trump Just Shared An AI Photo Of Himself With Dolly Parton—And Fans Are Having None Of It

President Donald Trump sparked backlash from fans of legendary performer Dolly Parton after he shared an AI-generated photo of himself with Parton on social media.

There do not exist any photos of Trump with Parton, who died last week after a brief battle with cancer. Parton's family buried the singer, actress, and philanthropist next to her late husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hailey, Justin, and Jack Bieber
@haileybieber/Instagram

Video Of Justin Bieber's 2-Year-Old Son Playing Golf Has Fans Convinced That He's A Child Prodigy

Most parents will agree that a child's first few years of birthdays are monumental. Not only is their child growing up, but with each birthday, their child develops new skills and becomes more and more their own person.

But most parents cannot say that one of their child's skills is a prodigy-level understanding of a sport.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from WABI TV5 live broadcast
WABI TV5

TV Meteorologist Explains What Happened After He Went Viral For His Giggle Fit During Weather Forecast In Hilarious Clip

Almost everyone has fallen prey to a case of the giggles at the wrong time. In church, during a funeral or memorial moment of silence, performing on stage, while livestreaming, or on the radio or TV during a live broadcast, it's mortifying in the moment, but impossible to control no matter how hard people try.

But while it's embarrassing, there are better and worse places for it to happen. Take a local newscast in Maine, for example.

Keep ReadingShow less