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Woman Reveals The List Her Ex-Husband Made Of All The 'Sacrifices' He Made While They Were Still Together—And We Can't Even

Screenshots from Riley Madison's TikTok
@rileymadison00/TikTok

TikToker @rileymadison00 is going viral after she shared a list her ex-husband gave her of all the things he had to "give up" while they were still married.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Some people manage to end relationships and even marriages amicably and either go their separate ways or maintain friendships.

But breakups and divorces sometimes reveal a person's true colors, and they channel all of their spite into their former partner, suddenly pointing out everything that was wrong with them and the relationship.

TikToker Riley Madison revealed how she went through that with her ex-husband, although enough time had passed for her to date and marry another man.

During their divorce proceedings, her ex-husband had sent her a lengthy list of all the things he had to "sacrifice" while he was married to her, and she found the list so ridiculous, she decided to share it with her followers online.

The list was 17 items long and included things like:

"Every woman I could've had sex with since you and I got together."
"I gave up my free time during the week to work a 9-to-5 so that we could get ahead financially."
"Actually had a car crap out on me while driving back from your place."
"Money that I could have spent on myself."
"I've given up secrecy and told you everything."
"I've given my whole life to you on our wedding day."

You can watch the video here:

@rileymadison00

Let me know if I was the worst wife ever #fyp #storytime #toxicrelationship #narcissist #ex

Fellow TikTokers mocked the ex-husband for victimizing himself in such silly ways.

Seriously, who blames their partner and their marriage for clocking in? And what does a car breaking down even have to do with a relationship?

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

@rileymadison00/TikTok

TikTok fully sided with Madison on the absurdity of her ex-husband's list, and they were very pleased that he was an ex.

His list was largely centered around clearly wanting to be single: flirting and spending time with other women, staying out late, having sex with anyone he wanted, and keeping secrets.

But there were other things that didn't have to do with being married, being in a relationship, or even sharing a friendship at all, like having to work a job or having a car break down.

Throwing these at Madison as "her fault" was clearly just a way to make the list longer, and again, it was delightful to see that she had moved on while her ex still clearly has healing work to do.

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