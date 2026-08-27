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High School Senior Sparks Debate After Sharing Video Of Classmates All Staring At Their Phones Instead Of Interacting

Screenshots from @nahla_her's TikTok
@nahla_her/TikTok

Teen TikToker @nahla_her shared a video on her third day of senior year of her classmates all on their phones instead of conversing or interacting—and it sparked a debate about phone use among teenagers.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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As cell phones and iPads have become more prevalent, appropriate amounts of screen time and child development have been frequent points of conversation.

TikToker @nahla_her sparked another point of conversation when she posted a video on the third day of her senior year of high school, showing how her fellow seniors were prioritizing their screens over interacting and making memories with each other.

The student shared in the comments that, since it was the first week of classes, the teacher's lesson had run a little short, and the students were allowed to do a self-selected activity throughout the rest of class. She decided to record the video while the teacher had stepped out into the hallway to make a point.

Every student within the frame of the video had chosen to take out their phone, and whether they were scrolling, reading, or watching videos, none of them broke eye contact with their screens while TikToker @nahla_her recorded.

The video has since been removed, but you can see screenshots from it below.

@nahla_her/TikTok

Some TikTokers found the contents of the video to be incredibly sad.

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

Others questioned why this was allowed to happen.

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

Some reminisced about their own high school experiences, fearing these students were missing out.

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

@nahla_her/TikTok

Wondering if screen time is impacting students' social skills and intellectual development continues to be a point of concern, but the TikTokers in the comments were more concerned about the memories these students were missing out on.

From talking about what they did over the summer to making jokes to complaining about having to take certain classes, there are countless ways that students could connect and start making memories at the start of their final year of school that would not involve a screen.

It's understandable that these students went through a pandemic, have grown up with more social media options available than ever before, and now have AI tools at their fingertips, making their high school experience a totally unique one.

But we can hope that they'll still have the experiences that made the high school years for previous students special.

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