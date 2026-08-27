Man Trying Fish And Chips For First Time Makes Rookie Mistake After Leaving Food Unattended On Beach In Hilarious Viral Video

A man's attempt at trying fish and chips for the first time did not go as planned.

Social media influencer Benito, or @benitomottoh_ on TikTok, shared a now-viral video of his disastrous first try at eating the classic British dish.

In the video, Benito has his food all ready in a styrofoam takeaway container as he sits down on the beach to enjoy his meal.

But the plastic bag he'd carried the container in blows away, and he debates for a moment whether or not to retrieve it. Deciding to be environmentally conscious, he sets the styrofoam container down on the beach and chases after the bag.

In the meantime, a seagull quickly takes advantage of the opportunity, which leads to a whole flock of seagulls fighting over the contents of the container.

According to a comment written by Benito, he had caught up with the bag, and when he turned back, he turned and watched in "utter disbelief" at the number of seagulls that had come to claim his food.

Back in the video, Benito slowly approaches the area as the seagulls begin to disperse, and when he finally reaches the place where he'd been sitting, he's met with a totally empty styrofoam container.

You can watch the video here:

@benitomottoh_ The wait for my first chippy continues 🫠 #seagulls #theif #fishandchips #viral #pov

Fellow TikTokers could not help but laugh at the predicament Benito found himself in, and fortunately he was able to laugh along.

@benitomottoh_/TikTok

@benitomottoh_/TikTok

@benitomottoh_/TikTok

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@benitomottoh_/TikTok

@benitomottoh_/TikTok

Fortunately, Benito soon had another opportunity to try fish and chips. He did not disclose the location he ordered from the first time, but his second attempt took place at Rock & Sole Plaice, the oldest fish and chip joint in the country, serving customers since 1871.

Though takeaway was an option, he decided to dine in this time, jokingly looking around to make sure there were no seagulls in the restaurant with him.

Benito ordered the popular cod loin and fresh-made chips, and he determined that they were "worth the wait."

You can watch that video here:

@benitomottoh_ first time trying british food ep 1. attempt 2 at trying fish and chips, indoors this time 😌 thank you @rockandsoleplaice for finally letting me finish a meal #fishandchips #seagull #pov #foodreview #benitomottoh

This was a hilarious mistake that anyone could make while trying to perform a good deed, and it's definitely worth laughing at in hindsight.

Fortunately, the TikToker was later able to try the food—and it was definitely worth the wait.