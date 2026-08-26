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'Anti-Feminist' Woman Dragged After Expressing Shock Over How Conservative Men Treat Postpartum Depression

Screenshot of post by @ruthdelioncourt
@ruthdelioncourt/X

A conservative "anti-feminist" woman's tweet is going viral on Reddit after she shared her dismay over how "decent" right-wing men she knows treat postpartum depression as if it "isn't real."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A conservative woman's tweet is attracting widespread mockery online after she shared her dismay over how "decent" right-wing men she knows treat postpartum depression as if it "isn't real."

Postpartum depression is a serious mood disorder that affects up to 20% of postpartum women. But it should come as no surprise that this issue isn't on a list of conservative priorities, considering this is the same party that has restricted women's reproductive rights already.

The self-described "anti-feminist" wrote:

"This has by far been one of the darker conversations I've seen since joining Twitter. I am an anti-feminist and generally love men and masculinity."
"To see who I thought were decent men basically say PPD isn't real, suck it up buttercup and stop being a narcissistic b**ch, has been really bleak. Why would a woman want to give a man children if this is how he'll see her at her most vulnerable?"
"My ex husband was downright evil to me in those postpartum months, so this touches a wound that will never heal, but it's been ugly regardless."
"I thought right wing, pronatalist, pro-family men would be the last ones to say this kind of stuff. Really shocking."

You can see what she wrote below.

Screenshot of post by @ruthdelioncourt @ruthdelioncourt/X

The irony of course is that some Trump administration officials are already advancing policies aimed at boosting family growth. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a father of nine, issued a memo prioritizing transportation funding for areas with higher birth and marriage rates—potentially shifting resources from urban transit to rural highways.

Vice President J.D. Vance has stated in multiple speeches that he wants Americans to have more babies. This focus on boosting the country’s birth rate aligns with broader policy shifts that prioritize families in federal funding decisions.

But this appeared to be lost on this woman, who was mocked swiftly.

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We wonder what "Come to Jesus" moment this woman will have next.

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