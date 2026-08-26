'Anti-Feminist' Woman Dragged After Expressing Shock Over How Conservative Men Treat Postpartum Depression

A conservative woman's tweet is attracting widespread mockery online after she shared her dismay over how "decent" right-wing men she knows treat postpartum depression as if it "isn't real."
Postpartum depression is a serious mood disorder that affects up to 20% of postpartum women. But it should come as no surprise that this issue isn't on a list of conservative priorities, considering this is the same party that has restricted women's reproductive rights already.
The self-described "anti-feminist" wrote:
"This has by far been one of the darker conversations I've seen since joining Twitter. I am an anti-feminist and generally love men and masculinity."
"To see who I thought were decent men basically say PPD isn't real, suck it up buttercup and stop being a narcissistic b**ch, has been really bleak. Why would a woman want to give a man children if this is how he'll see her at her most vulnerable?"
"My ex husband was downright evil to me in those postpartum months, so this touches a wound that will never heal, but it's been ugly regardless."
"I thought right wing, pronatalist, pro-family men would be the last ones to say this kind of stuff. Really shocking."
You can see what she wrote below.
@ruthdelioncourt/X
The irony of course is that some Trump administration officials are already advancing policies aimed at boosting family growth. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a father of nine, issued a memo prioritizing transportation funding for areas with higher birth and marriage rates—potentially shifting resources from urban transit to rural highways.
Vice President J.D. Vance has stated in multiple speeches that he wants Americans to have more babies. This focus on boosting the country’s birth rate aligns with broader policy shifts that prioritize families in federal funding decisions.
But this appeared to be lost on this woman, who was mocked swiftly.
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inLeopardsAteMyFaceComment
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inLeopardsAteMyFace
We wonder what "Come to Jesus" moment this woman will have next.