Trump Supporter Goes Viral After Making Bonkers Claim About U.S. Secretly Being 'Under The Reign Of Great Britain'

One of President Donald Trump's supporters has gone viral after telling Jason Selvig of The Good Liars that Trump's "greatest accomplishment" is that he successfully regained control of the United States from Great Britain, which she said had ruled for "the last 125 years."
The British have not ruled the U.S. since relinquishing control of their former colonies under the Treaty of Paris, agreed to by both parties in 1783. But one woman attending a Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has a different version of history at her disposal.
Selvig asked her to share what she feels is Trump's "greatest accomplishment in his first year and a half" since returning to office, to which she responded:
“Trump’s done a lot of things. Number one, a lot of people don’t realize, he got our country back because we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain the last 125 years, they destroyed the evidence.”
When the incredulous Selvig asked her to clarify, she added:
“That’s why King Charles come here, he thought he was going to manipulate Donald Trump. And Trump went along with him because that’s who he is. But that’s what the 250 years was really about was we got our country back … You’re just going to have to research just like I did. You’re going to have to. It’s true.”
You can watch the exchange in the video below.
It was utterly bonkers, people agreed.
The Good Liars have previously showcased what can only be described as an alternate reality of sorts among Trump supporters that highlights the strength of Trump's cult of personality.
For instance, in 2022, social media users were left dumbfounded after one of Trump's ardent supporters insisted then-President Joe Biden is in fact dead and the imposter is actually just actor Jim Carrey in a mask.
The woman, who wore a T-shirt bearing an animated likeness of Trump, claimed "the person that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask."
She said she believes "there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point." The woman then referenced a moment last year when Biden fell three times walking up the stairs of Air Force One, saying she thinks "that was Jim Carrey," who was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times."