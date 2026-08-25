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Resurfaced Clip Of Keira Knightley Talking Frankly About The Frustrations Of Parenting A Child With Sleep Issues Has People Nodding Hard

Keira Knightley
@happymumhq/TikTok

A clip of actor Keira Knightley talking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about how her first child was not a good sleeper by nature, only to realize with her second child how much of it was out of her control, has parents everywhere agreeing.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 25, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Keira Knightley recently was under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons when a controversial clip of her talking about the late Donald Sutherland resurfaced and went viral. Now, another clip has resurfaced, but this one is much more relatable.

While appearing on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, Knightley reflected on the troubles of early parenthood with a child who would not go to sleep no matter what she tried.

Knightley fumed about sleep routines while Fletcher laughed in solidarity:

"I just remember reading these articles at the time about how important sleep is."
"'You must get your eight hours,' and being like, 'F**k you! I would like to! I am trying! Talk to her!'"

Fletcher pointed out that this was another pressure of motherhood, which Knightley readily agreed with.

"All the things we're told we should be doing! How am I going to fit this into my day?"
"How am I meant to sleep when I've got a child who doesn't sleep?"

Knightley interjected:

"And doesn't seem to find it a problem that she doesn't sleep? But doesn't sleep?"
"It's such a particular form of torture."
"Now having come through to the other side of it, you want to [tell people] it will end."
"But when I say, 'When my kid was five,' it doesn't make anybody feel any better."
"It's gonna be alright. I have a little gray hair, but it's gonna be alright."
"People mean to be helpful, but they'll go, 'Have you tried a sleep routine?'"
"I've never felt rage like, 'Have you tried a sleep routine?' 'Have you just tried putting her to bed later?'"
"You think I haven't tried all of the things?"

Knightley admitted:

"I think they come out the way they come out, you know?"
"You get a sleeper, or you don't get a sleeper."

You can watch the video here:

Listeners cackled along, feeling seen.

@happymumhq/Instagram

@happymumhq/Instagram

@happymumhq/Instagram

@happymumhq/Instagram

@happymumhq/Instagram

The video was shared on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Redditors found Knightley's comments to be incredibly refreshing.

"Sooo relatable! Parents of sleepers will never understand!" -Vegetable-Emphasis

"Truly cannot be stated enough how much of parenting is just sheer luck of the draw. You might get one sleeper and one night-demon, and it's totally out of your hands." -jessbird

"My only child was, and is, a non-sleeper. Let me repeat, they are my only child." -Hidingjimmy

"My husband wants a second, but I AM TERRIFIED of getting a second colicky nonsleeper while also still taking care of my toddler. And if my mother-in-law says, 'Well, all babies cry' when I'm talking about my experience with it, I will be too in jail to have a second baby."

"People don't know how good they have it when they raise a good sleeper." -napoleonicecream

"Same, Keira, same. She's five now and just started sleeping through the night a few months ago. I feel like a human again." -ukreader

"My baby probably falls into the fine sleeper category. Not good, not horrible."

"But I saw some influencer who was arguing that people who use sleep aids for their kids (blackout curtains, white noise, etc.) aren’t setting them up for the 'real world' and just don’t know how to parent correctly because babies can sleep anywhere."

"I’ve never been so mad or quick to block an account." -Sorry_Ad3733

"Eating and sleeping seem to be two mostly luck-based things (I know there are techniques on both fronts, but kids have way different baselines)."

"I have two young children who are good eaters (on the whole, still kids, but they will eat food) but terrible sleepers. They take after me on both fronts. I am still a terrible sleeper (and a good eater, which is much less impressive in my 30s)."

"I’m not sure which is worse to have bad luck with, but I kind of wish I had at least ONE kid who regularly went to sleep before 10:00 PM." -leahjuu

"This is my life. One slept alone from four months on, with every transition as smooth as butter, and one literal f**king demon of the night. She is four, and we are still very, very tired parents." -AdventurousGanache70

"Honestly. My first was sleep h**lfire. We used to say putting her down finally was like being on the bomb squad."

"My second fell asleep on the living room floor, and I vacuumed around him."

"Having had one of each, the sleepers RULE." -NotAnotherUserName03

"Well-meaning people telling new parents to try a sleep routine gives the same energy as well-meaning people telling chronically ill people to try yoga and to drink more water." -TheBookishAndTheBard


Sometimes parents have a child who doesn't like to sleep, and they simply have to wait for them to outgrow it. And that's okay!

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