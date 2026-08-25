Dem Senate Nominee Epically Calls Out Jesse Watters After Watters Asks If He Thinks It's Ok To 'Slash A Ding-A-Ling Off'

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed called out Fox News host Jesse Watters' hypocrisy when pressed about his support for gender-affirming care for minors.
El-Sayed, an epidemiologist who holds a Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University, was asked if he supports gender-affirming surgery for those under 18 years old. He stressed to Watters that "the government shouldn't tell you what kind of healthcare you should have.” He said these are healthcare decisions between "doctors, parents, and their patients."
But this answer didn't satisfy Watters, who went further:
“So you think it's okay for a parent to slash his kid’s ding-a-ling off?”
El-Sayed replied:
“Do you really want to have this conversation? Are you circumcised?”
An incredulous Watters said:
“Yeah, but I mean that’s a personal question, doctor. Circumcision's different from castration."
El-Sayed said:
"It's a problem that you think you get to decide what happens between a parent, a doctor, and their patient. I’m just saying that yes, circumcision is surgery on a kid’s ding-a-ling.”
"If you want to bring that up, you can, I just think you guys are really selective about how you want to go about these things."
Watters called El-Sayed’s comment “wacky,” adding that "Michigan’s not going for that." He said El-Sayed's comment is "sick stuff.”
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
People appreciated El-Sayed's response and criticized Watters in return.
Although gender-affirming medical care for minors remains legal under Michigan state law, some medical providers have halted services due to increased pressure from the federal government.
El-Sayed’s comparison focused on neonatal circumcision, an elective procedure typically performed shortly after birth, when the child cannot consent. Johns Hopkins researchers analyzed more than 1.5 million hospitalizations involving newborn boys and found that the proportion involving circumcision fell from 54.1% in 2012 to 49.3% in 2022.