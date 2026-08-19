Skip to content

Kaia Gerber Reveals Mom Cindy Crawford Had Her Get An Exorcism As A Child Because She Was 'Possessed'—And We Have Questions

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jesse Watters Dragged After Sounding The Alarm Over Video Of Mamdani Speaking Mandarin

screenshot from "Jesse Watters Primetime"
Fox News

After video of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaking Mandarin went viral, Fox News host Jesse Watters attempted to connect it to communism—and was soundly mocked.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a message in English, Mandarin (Chinese), Spanish, and Bengali (Bangla) about his plan—in partnership with the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund—to give away over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to one of seven participating shows.

Open to high school students in his city, sign-up began on August 13 for the lottery that will give kids an opportunity to experience the arts. The entry period ended on August 17 and winners will be chosen on September 1.

Most people were impressed with the program and Mamdani's language skills. Of course, skeptics screamed "AI" had to be involved in the videos, so Mayor Mamdani shared a blooper reel.

View on Threads

But accusations of artificial intelligence use weren't the only criticisms.

On Fox News, Jesse Watters melted down on Monday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime over one of the languages Mayor Mamdani chose to promote his free Broadway ticket program.

Demonstrating why he's unqualified to comment on political issues, Watters confused communism with the goals of Democrat Socialists—a social democracy, the system of government used in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

On his show, Watters declared:

"The commies just found the Rosetta Stone. Mamdani, speaking the language of the revolution, Mandarin Chinese. And just like [former Chinese Communist Chairman Mao Zedong], he’s sending in the Red Guards to purge the productive class. Mamdani may be speaking Chinese, but his comrades are telling the country what they want in plain English."

Like he stepped out of the 1950s, Watters continued his Red Scare rhetoric:

"These tactics—straight out of the Soviet playbook. Bash the capitalists and burn the Constitution. The Democratic Socialists of America have gone from just 5000 members to over 130,000 members in just 15 years. You could call it the fastest growing political movement since MAGA."

Ignoring MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's own laundry list of violations of the United States Constitution and violence perpetrated by his administration against citizens of the U.S., Watters claimed Democratic Socialists:

"...hate the Constitution and they wanna punch you in the face. These people are just a nicer version of ISIS."

You can see Watters meltdown here:

Ironically, while Watters was apoplectic, his Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham was impressed by Mamdani's language skills, saying:

"Pretty good. That was pretty good. That’s actually—he actually has a good accent. Not bad."

People felt they knew why men like Watters—who keeps adding to his bizarre "rules" for masculinity—are so triggered by Mayor Mamdani.

View on Threads


@sam_d_1995/X


I don’t know what’s worse how stupid Jesse Waters broadcast is or how people actually believe this in this country. The stupid ages.
— Garden Misfits (@gardenmisfits.bsky.social) August 18, 2026 at 2:03 PM


@jnhh888/Threads



can't have our mayors speaking foreignese now, can we
— Ken MacLennan (@historiken.bsky.social) August 18, 2026 at 10:40 AM




@kashwitna/Bluesky


@willianchippate/Threads

Mayor Mamdani uses several languages to connect with the diverse residents of NYC.

He is fluent in his primary language, English, but has working or conversational capability in Hindi, Urdu, Spanish, Arabic, and Bengali. He also has some familiarity with Mandarin after studying the language at the Bronx High School of Science, but has said he is far from fluent or even conversational.

Latest News

Nancy Mace
LGBTQ

Nancy Mace Called Out For Her Blatant Hypocrisy After Claiming Critics Of Her Tattoos Are 'Out Of Control'

Screenshot of Scott Jennings; Jon Ossoff
Donald Trump

Scott Jennings Tried To Call Out Jon Ossoff For His 'Sexist Joke' About Trump's Young Aide—And It Didn't Go Well For Him

Alyson Stoner (left) tearfully remembers their late Kingdom Hearts co-star Hayden Panettiere (right).
Celebrities

'Kingdom Hearts' Star Breaks Down In Tears Over Co-Star Hayden Panettiere's Death In Heart-Wrenching Video

Deena Centofanti; Ryan Ermanni
Trending

Local Fox News Anchor Hilariously Struggles To Recover After Co-Host's Quip About 'Eating Beaver' Sends Him Into Hysterics

More from People/zohran-mamdani

Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
@NYCMayor/X

Zohran Mamdani Just Spoke Mandarin For A New Video—And The Internet Is Understandably Impressed

The internet is understandably impressed after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared messages not only in Mandarin, but also in Bengali and Spanish, about his plan to give away over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to high schoolers in the city.

The initiative was launched by Mamdani in partnership with the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund (TDF). Students chosen through a lottery can receive up to two tickets each, with seven Broadway productions included in the program. The lottery opened on August 13 and closed at 10 a.m. on August 17, with winners set to be selected on September 1.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Kevin Mazur/Disney/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Emotional Speech Set To 'Part Of Your World' After Being Inducted As A Disney Legend Is A Must-See

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been creating and making the world more magical for well over a decade, with his greatest claims to fame being Moana, Hamilton, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Mufasa, and Encanto.

He's earned five Tony Awards, two Emmys, and seven Grammys for his performances and arrangements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anne Hathaway
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Conspiracy Theorists Are Now Trying To Claim That Anne Hathaway's Pregnancy Belly Is 'Fake'—And Fans Are Having None Of It

At this point right-wingers would believe a conspiracy theory about the sky actually being orange if it came from the mouth of someone they trust, so their newest one probably shouldn't be surprising.

And yet, here we are: Internet weirdos are convinced that Anne Hathaway is faking her pregnancy with a prosthetic belly she bares on red carpets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hayden Panetierre
The Rosie O'Donnell Show/YouTube

Video Of Young Hayden Panettiere Belting Out Britney Spears On Rosie O'Donnell's Talk Show Resurfaces—And We're Sobbing

As tributes to actor Hayden Panettiere are shared after her untimely death at age 36, people are remembering that the star of Nashville and Heroes also loved to sing and that her star rose at a very young age.

Panettiere got her first credit for a commercial at just 11 months old and her first steady acting job at age four as Sarah Roberts on the soap opera One Life to Live. From age 7 to 9 she played Lizzie Spaulding on the soap opera Guiding Light.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Tim Pool and Mason
Surrounded/Jubilee

Right-Wing Podcaster Storms Off Debate Show Set After Being Epically Called Out For Grifting Off Of 'Civil War' Claims

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool was widely mocked after storming off the set of the debate series Surrounded when he was grilled over his constant claims that the United States is tracking towards a "civil war."

Pool recently appeared in Jubilee’s series, where progressive commentator Mason challenged his repeated warnings that the U.S. could be heading toward a “civil war.”

Keep ReadingShow less