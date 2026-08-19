Jesse Watters Dragged After Sounding The Alarm Over Video Of Mamdani Speaking Mandarin

New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a message in English, Mandarin (Chinese), Spanish, and Bengali (Bangla) about his plan—in partnership with the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund—to give away over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to one of seven participating shows.

Open to high school students in his city, sign-up began on August 13 for the lottery that will give kids an opportunity to experience the arts. The entry period ended on August 17 and winners will be chosen on September 1.

Most people were impressed with the program and Mamdani's language skills. Of course, skeptics screamed "AI" had to be involved in the videos, so Mayor Mamdani shared a blooper reel.

But accusations of artificial intelligence use weren't the only criticisms.

On Fox News, Jesse Watters melted down on Monday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime over one of the languages Mayor Mamdani chose to promote his free Broadway ticket program.

Demonstrating why he's unqualified to comment on political issues, Watters confused communism with the goals of Democrat Socialists—a social democracy, the system of government used in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

On his show, Watters declared:

"The commies just found the Rosetta Stone. Mamdani, speaking the language of the revolution, Mandarin Chinese. And just like [former Chinese Communist Chairman Mao Zedong], he’s sending in the Red Guards to purge the productive class. Mamdani may be speaking Chinese, but his comrades are telling the country what they want in plain English."

Like he stepped out of the 1950s, Watters continued his Red Scare rhetoric:

"These tactics—straight out of the Soviet playbook. Bash the capitalists and burn the Constitution. The Democratic Socialists of America have gone from just 5000 members to over 130,000 members in just 15 years. You could call it the fastest growing political movement since MAGA."

Ignoring MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's own laundry list of violations of the United States Constitution and violence perpetrated by his administration against citizens of the U.S., Watters claimed Democratic Socialists:

"...hate the Constitution and they wanna punch you in the face. These people are just a nicer version of ISIS."

You can see Watters meltdown here:

Ironically, while Watters was apoplectic, his Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham was impressed by Mamdani's language skills, saying:

"Pretty good. That was pretty good. That’s actually—he actually has a good accent. Not bad."

People felt they knew why men like Watters—who keeps adding to his bizarre "rules" for masculinity—are so triggered by Mayor Mamdani.





@sam_d_1995/X





I don’t know what’s worse how stupid Jesse Waters broadcast is or how people actually believe this in this country. The stupid ages.

— Garden Misfits (@gardenmisfits.bsky.social) August 18, 2026 at 2:03 PM





@jnhh888/Threads









can't have our mayors speaking foreignese now, can we

— Ken MacLennan (@historiken.bsky.social) August 18, 2026 at 10:40 AM













@kashwitna/Bluesky





@willianchippate/Threads

Mayor Mamdani uses several languages to connect with the diverse residents of NYC.

He is fluent in his primary language, English, but has working or conversational capability in Hindi, Urdu, Spanish, Arabic, and Bengali. He also has some familiarity with Mandarin after studying the language at the Bronx High School of Science, but has said he is far from fluent or even conversational.