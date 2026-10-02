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Fox News Host Gripes About How 'Overweight' NYC Sex Workers Have Become Thanks To Mamdani In Truly Bonkers Clip

Screenshot of Greg Gutfeld; Zohran Mamdani
Fox News; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

During Monday's episode of The Five, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld vented his disgust over how "overweight" sex workers in New York City have gotten while putting the blame on Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had people raising their eyebrows after he declared his disgust over how "overweight" sex workers in New York City have gotten because of—wait for it—Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Gutfeld and his co-hosts on The Five were discussing a recent article in The New York Post that asserted that prostitution-related arrests have declined by 60% while the number of sex workers has increased since Mamdani took office.

When Gutfeld asked the panel if anyone had "noticed" this, his colleague Jesse Watters chimed in with "I have"—which makes things even weirder.

Gutfeld said:

"It's something that a lot of people aren't talking about, in terms of quality of life issues. I don't know if we have photos of what's going on in that area, but how overweight the hookers have become."
"It's insane. I worry... I'm not a big fan of the sex trade, but it does seem if you're going to sell your body, you should make it appealing to the customer. You don't understand the capitalistic tendency—I mean, come on."
"It's something to look into. I find it kind of sad. If I lived in that neighborhood, I'd want it to look as nice as possible."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many were weirded out—not to mention disgusted—by Gutfeld's remarks.


During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani openly supported state legislation to decriminalize sex work and the purchase of sexual services, a move that received heavy criticism from Republicans, including his opponent, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

More New Yorkers supported legalizing consensual sex work between adults than opposed it, according to a poll conducted last year by decriminalization advocates, although roughly a quarter of respondents were undecided.

Advocacy organizations and elected officials have also long disagreed over how the sex trade should be regulated and policed. There is broader agreement, however, on maintaining laws against human trafficking and violence targeting sex workers.

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