Video Of Trump's Awkward Stance While Speaking To Reporters Has The Internet Saying 'WTF??'

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held a luncheon with a number of tech billionaires and industry leaders. The luncheon came after Trump signed an executive order to mandate a name change for artificial intelligence, something he previewed during a speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
Trump's Inaugurating The Era Of Super Intelligence executive order requires all executive branch departments and agencies to use "super intelligence" and "SI" instead of "artificial intelligence" and "AI." At the luncheon, Trump and Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Elon Musk on behalf of XAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia signed the Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities which contained an embarassing typo.
The group went outside the White House to speak to the press and announce the Trump-directed name change. The POTUS had expressed previously that he didn't want AI to be called AI because he doesn't like the word "artificial" in general.
You can see a clip of the press briefing here:
One moment in particular immediately drew the public's attention.
Shortly after the video was posted, people began drawing attention to how the President was standing. In particular, the position of his feet and his legs, especially his knees.
@sirDukeDevin/X
@ben_nyc/X
People had a lot of thoughts, theories, and opinions on Trump's odd stance across social media.
@markpowlett/Threads
He’s going to need a wheelchair soon, look at toady mc toad legs over here
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— Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) September 30, 2026 at 8:19 AM
He's changing names like the lakes, the gulf. The Kennedy center. Instead of AI it's now SI. Meanwhile this man's knees are about to break from his FAT body bearing down on them. Slapping a new name on it doesn't change what it is. Trump's a 🍇 ist. Musk is a Nazi. A new name won't change those facts
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— Michael Collett (@seraphcollett.bsky.social) September 30, 2026 at 1:57 PM
When X account Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) shared a photo of Trump's strange leg position captioned...
"Show me someone that's never stepped over anything bigger than a step."
@CattardSlim/X
...people offered opinions on that as well.
Trump's health has been a matter of debate since his first term in office. His official physical results have been met with skepticism about his reported height and weight.
Trump has also bragged about being repeatedly given cognitive tests by his doctors—more than any other president—leading people to question why, despite his administration's and his MAGA minion's and Trump's own claims that he's the smartest, healthiest, and most masculine president to ever serve.