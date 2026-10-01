MAGA Voter Sounds Off About Her Regret Over Voting For Trump In Blistering Viral Interview: 'I'm Pissed'

Penny Lee, a Florida woman who voted for President Donald Trump, admitted to a reporter with MS NOW that she regrets voting for him and says that the Trump administration has run the country "into the ground."

Lee spoke to the press at a gas station in the town of Clewiston and her remarks highlight the stress many Americans are living with as a nationwide affordability crisis continues unabated.

Lee said:

"I'm pissed off about the gas prices and the food prices. Everything. It's affected everything. You've gotta feel sorry for the truck drivers that are trying to make a living. They are paying almost $7 a gallon for diesel."

"I've already retired from one company, and I went back to work just to cover my insurance and my gas, things like that. ... It really sucks, putting it nicely."

When asked if she regrets voting for Trump in 2024, she said:

"Yeah, a lot of people I believe are. ... He tells you one thing and does just the opposite."

And she had this to say when asked if "America is not great again":

"No. It's not. They've run it into the ground and that's putting it mildly."

You can hear what she said in the videos below.

In a segment accompanying Lee’s report, MS NOW also interviewed two other Trump voters in Clewiston who voiced similar frustrations. One said he felt “hoodwinked” after casting his ballot for Trump, while another described himself as “angry” and said he “feels betrayed.”

Yes, the tide appears to be turning—but people have mixed opinions given Trump's incompetence and disdain for the average American was a well-known fact.









Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that "almost every price has come way down" following Joe Biden's presidency, a claim that was quickly fact-checked by CNN's Daniel Dale. Dale pointed out that "overall grocery prices are up 3.4% since Jan. 2025, and way more grocery items are up than down."

That's just a small part of the overall picture hurting Americans' wallets—but it's no wonder Lee is so "pissed."