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Trump Just Dropped An Accidental Truth Bomb About His Presidency—And Democrats Hilariously Pounced

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President Trump quipped on Tuesday that he's "done a sh*tty job as president" if unveiling a new AI-powered America.gov website is the "biggest" thing he's ever done—and Democrats instantly used his quote to make a blunt attack ad.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 30, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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During a press conference on Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump unveiled the new AI-driven website America.gov.

It's designed to serve as a one-stop portal for federal services and reportedly uses artificial intelligence to "simplify interactions with government agencies" and help users access information and apply for services "more efficiently through a single online hub."

Rambling to the press about the website, Trump said:

"For decades, Washington has paid enormous sums of taxpayer money to federal contractors, to build terrible websites that pale in comparison to the experience that you're used to in the private sector, and...and seriously, compared to what we've built, we've built the finest, anywhere in the world. There is nothing like it."

The POTUS then launched into one of his stories of others heaping enormous praise upon him.

"We have some of my friends, serious, high tech people. They looked at this over the last couple of days. They can't believe it. You say, 'This is one of the most incredible things that your government has done.' I don't think so. I think it's damn good. But somebody said, 'Sir, this is gonna be the single biggest thing you've done in government.'

Unlike his previous stories relaying how great people think he is, Trump didn't specify if the unidentified person was a big, strong man with tears in his eyes.

The POTUS continued:

"I said, I don't think so. But it's damn good. Okay? It's just another thing. Just... true."

Trump then seemed to get confused which persona was speaking, referring to himself as both "you" and "I" in the same sentence, making the next portion of his off-script moment a gift for his critics.

Then, in an apparent moment of self-awareness, he dropped how polls show most people really feel, stating:

"Sure, there's no question this will be the biggest thing you've ever...if it is the biggest thing I've ever done, I've done a sh*tty job as president. But you know what? It's damn, it's damn good."

You can watch the moment here:

In all likelihood, the sentence was supposed to make clear that if America.gov is his greatest accomplishment, then he's done a sh*tty job. But his rambling delivery and back and forth speaking both for and about himself obscured the message, making for a great soundbite for his detractors.

The Democrats, and many others, pounced on this moment of accidental truth.

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The true test of how Trump is doing will come when voters go to the polls in November.

Will the GOP retain their majority in the House or Senate? Or will discontent over the price of groceries and gas and Trump's Iran War translate to losses for the Republicans in the midterms?

Only time will tell.

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