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'Saved By The Bell' Cast Shares Poignant Tributes To Dennis Haskins After His Death At 75

Dennis Haskins
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Following the death of Saved by the Bell star Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Belding on the beloved show, his costars paid sweet tribute on social media.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 30, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Actor Dennis Button Haskins IV was best known for the role he played off and on for 28 years, from 1987 through 2015, which included a couple of memorable cameos culminating in a 2015 reunion sketch with most of the kids from the first hit series, Saved by the Bell, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The sketch featured Fallon alongside original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, and Haskins as the befuddled but beloved Principal Richard Belding.

The late Dustin Diamond who played Samuel "Screech" Powers and Lark Voorhies who played Lisa Turtle were not in the sketch.

Haskins died on September 27 at the age of 75 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease eight years earlier.

The actors he spent years with have paid tribute to their late costar.

Lark Voorhies shared on Instagram:

"Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply..."

Mario Lopez wrote on X:

"If you knew him, you loved him... I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years."

His radio show, On with Mario Lopez, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

Tiffani Thiessen wrote on Instagram:

"Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner. I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him."

Retired actor Leanna Creel, who played Tori Scott in the last season of Saved by the Bell, posted on Instagram:

"Dennis!! You were always ready with a warm hug and smile!"

Professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin wrote about his friendship with wrestling fan Haskins as well, sharing:

"...Man, this is sad. Growing up, I watched Dennis Haskins on TV and never imagined that one day I’d get to call him my friend."
"When I finally met him, he was even better in person. He had this infectious laugh, and no matter when I saw him, he brought so much warmth and positivity with him. Dennis had this way of making you feel so special when you were around him..."

Actor Curtis Anderson, who guested on The New Class, shared his thoughts as well.

Fans also paid tribute to a part of their childhood.



Haskins’ agent, Jay Schacher, told People:

"It is a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans."
"He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken."

In addition to four seasons from 1989-1993 of NBC's Saturday morning show Saved by the Bell, Haskins played Belding in the precursor, Disney Channel's Haley Mills vehicle Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1987, the NBC primetime sequel Saved by the Bell: The College Years in 1993, two Saved by the Bell TV movies in 1992 and 1994, and spinoff series Saved by the Bell: The New Class from 1993-2000, with only Diamond from the original cast.

Diamond passed away from cancer in 2021 at the age of 44.

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