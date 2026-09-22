Ken Paxton Just Made A Cringey Geographical Typo In A Campaign Tweet—And James Talarico Made Him Pay For It

Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton was called out by his Democratic challenger James Talarico after confusing Cypress, Texas, with the country of Cyprus.
In a post on X, Paxton thanked supporters who had attended his campaign event in Lubbock over the weekend, writing:
"Thank you for joining me in Lubbock today! This campaign continues to grow every day. Next stop: Cyprus with the great [Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz]."
"We will keep Texas, Texas."
Paxton meant to say he was campaigning with Cruz in the town of Cypress, near Houston. He accidentally referred to Cyprus, a small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea that shares considerable ties with Greece and Turkey. Paxton ultimately deleted the post.
Talarico called this out in a post of his own:
"It’s Cypress, not “Cyprus.” But for all the time you spend on luxury vacations in Europe, it's no surprise you don't know Texas."
You can see his post below.
You can see a screenshot of the post with Paxton's response attached below.
@jamestalarico/X
Talarico's campaign's official X account also brought Paxton's post to wider attention.
The mockery was swift considering Paxton, despite running for office in Texas, doesn't seem to know the geography of his own state.
As funny as Paxton's typo is, it's worth remembering that his campaign has been rocked by scandal.
A New York Times report published over the summer revealed that Paxton has amassed 15 properties valued at roughly $9 million across states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma, despite earning a government salary while simultaneously campaigning for the U.S. Senate and navigating a divorce.
Separately, a ProPublica investigation found that Paxton, who has frequently echoed Trump's claims about voter fraud, cast ballots in six elections over a two-year period using an address where he did not live.
It seems pretty clear Paxton is not fit to serve Texans in the Senate.