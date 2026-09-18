Skip to content

Mike Johnson Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About How Many Bills House Republicans Have Passed So Far

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Andrew Yang Alleges Alarming Reason AI CEOs Actually Agreed To Slowdown So Quickly After OpenAI Bots 'Got Loose'

Andrew Yang
JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation

During an interview on CNBC on Wednesday, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang alleged that the OpenAI bots that "got loose" back in July and autonomously hacked into Hugging Face's systems actually "polluted the internet" with self-replicating code.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang alleged during an interview with CNBC that the OpenAI bots that "got loose" back in July and autonomously hacked into Hugging Face's systems actually "polluted the internet" with self-replicating code.

What began as a controlled cybersecurity evaluation took an unexpected turn when the agents attempted to circumvent the rules of the test.

They discovered and exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in OpenAI’s Artifactory package-cache proxy, allowing them to escape the evaluation’s network restrictions and reach a public code-execution environment operated through third-party infrastructure. From there, they were able to establish a foothold outside OpenAI’s sandbox and begin probing the wider internet.

The agents then used ordinary public web services as makeshift communication channels, including pastebins and file-drop services that functioned as digital dead drops. The arrangement allowed information and commands to move between the agents and compromised systems without a direct connection.

According to OpenAI’s account of the incident, the agents subsequently expanded their intrusion into Hugging Face, executing code across dozens of servers, obtaining root access to one server, accessing a limited amount of private information and acquiring credentials for the company’s internal messaging system.

The agents moved laterally through Hugging Face’s infrastructure, attempted to conceal portions of their activity and pursued additional credentials and access. Hugging Face’s forensic reconstruction identified roughly 17,600 attacker actions during the campaign, which unfolded over several days and was carried out autonomously at machine speed.

Yang described meeting an unnamed AI lab head:

"I met with the head of a lab yesterday who has this belief that what happened was the bots that got loose planted self-replicating code all over the internet, which makes the internet now unusable for the testing models. So what happens now is that Open AI and Anthropic have to create synthetic internets to train their bots, which is going to take some time and money."
"So what happened is the code gets loose, it goes around hacking Hugging Face, which is known, but what is less known is that they left code to self-replicate and create bot swarms on forums and around the internet so that if a new bot shows up they see the code, they're like, 'Oh, I guess I'm gonna now create a million of myself.'"
"And so now the major firms have polluted the internet."

Yang clarified that what these firms "want to do is, the internet now may be polluted now for training purposes, so what they want to do is they want a slowdown" and "for living purposes." He said this is why "we have to try and get our arms around it and regulate," noting that the unnamed AI lab head told him "it may be very, very late in the game in terms of trying to keep the internet actually usable."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Yang's claim has been largely dismissed following a fact-check by Gadget Review:

"None of that exists in the public record. ... That is not the same as seeding persistent, general-purpose replicating code across random forums and websites, waiting for future models to stumble across it and spawn copies. Conflating the two is like watching someone use a library's Wi-Fi to organize a heist and concluding every library computer now holds heist instructions."
"Yang's assertion that this is 'the real reason' CEOs aligned on slowing down is narrative interpretation of high-level positioning, not a documented causal link. It deserves the same scrutiny as the rest of the claim."

Gadget Review concluded, "When labs publish incident reports that are technically accurate but incomplete, second-hand accounts from unnamed sources fill the vacuum."

His claim has been met with skepticism.


We're left wondering why in the world Yang said this.

Latest News

Screenshot of Maria Elvira Salazar; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA Florida Rep. Breaks With Trump To Call Out His Immigration Crackdown For Going 'Too Far' In Surprising Video

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

New Photos Of Trump On Air Force One Seemingly Reveal His Alarming Plans For The Kennedy Center

Hannah Revels
Celebrities

Woman Recounts 'Craziest' Experience At Restaurant While Reality TV Show Was Filming There—And Yikes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Mike Johnson; Zohran Mamdani
Donald Trump

Mike Johnson Called Out For His Blatant Hypocrisy After Accusing Mamdani And AOC Of 'Laughing' At 9/11 Victims

More from News/science

Screenshots from @phlynnmartin's TikTok
@phlynnmartin/TikTok

Guy Sparks Debate After Calling Out 'Nightmare' Date Who Racked Up $330 Bill At Frozen Yogurt Shop In Viral TikTok

TikToker Phlynn Martin may not be crying over spilled milk, but he might be ready to cry over money spent on frozen yogurt.

After going on a first date with "a friend," Martin sat in his car and shared the story of going to the popular Melbourne-based frozen yogurt chain, Yo Chi. He looked increasingly shocked and perplexed over what he clearly perceived as offense after offense to proper dating etiquette.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @sailors.mama's TikTok
@sailors.mama/TikTok

TikToker Shares The Outfits She Wore To School Her Senior Year To Hide Her Teen Pregnancy—And Viewers Are Stunned

Most people would agree that high school is tough, from going through puberty and figuring out who you are, to trying to decide what to do for a career and where you might like to go for trade school or college, and maybe experiencing your first love.

Also, going through teen pregnancy during that time takes the high school experience to a whole other level.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Strickland (left) sparked backlash after saying he wanted to fight actor Elliot Page (right).
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC; Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Transphobic UFC Fighter Slammed After Saying He'd Like To 'Beat The Sh*t' Out Of Elliot Page

Sean Strickland is triggered again, and somehow Elliot Page has once again found himself at the center of the UFC fighter’s latest outburst.

This time, Strickland was asked a pretty straightforward question: If he could fight any celebrity, who would he choose? And out of every celebrity on the planet, Page was the name that immediately came to mind.

Keep ReadingShow less
Landlord with rental
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Redditor Sounds Off After Landlord Cancels Apartment Viewing Right As They Arrived To See It

Not only is renting unprecedentedly expensive, but the market's also a pain to navigate. It's hard to find all of the non-negotiable features in a person's price range and then for them to apply and put down a deposit on the space before somebody else does.

That's only made worse by difficult landlords.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph Issues Apology After Saying 'Abbott Elementary' Was The 'Only Real Comedy' Nominated For An Emmy This Year

The air was abuzz with excitement at this year's Emmy Awards, and unfortunately, sometimes, we say things we don't mean when our emotions are running high. Intention does not cover for the harm caused, however.

While walking the Emmys red carpet, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph was certain that her team was going to win, but her reasoning left something to be desired.

Keep ReadingShow less