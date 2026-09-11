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GOP Convention Tries To Shame Twitch Streamer By Showing His Underwear Thirst Trap On Jumbotron—And It Backfires Spectacularly

Hasan Piker
Florencia Tan Jun/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images

The GOP midterm convention tried to embarrass liberal Twitch streamer Hasan Piker by showing his underwear selfie on the jumbotron—and people came with the jokes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Republicans' attempt to embarrass liberal Twitch streamer Hasan Piker by showing his underwear selfie on the jumbotron during their midterm convention backfired the moment critics responded with jokes.

The photograph was displayed during the opening day for the event, which serves as part rally for President Donald Trump and part fundraiser during a tense midterm election cycle.

The unexpected appearance came as Republicans have increasingly sought to cast Piker, a self-described socialist who is among the more prominent left-wing voices online, as emblematic of leftists in the Democratic Party as a whole.

You can see the photo below.

Screenshot of Hasan Piker underwear selfie displayed at GOP midterm convention @RepsAgainstTrump/X

It soon caught Piker's attention and he was gobsmacked, as seen on video:

“Oh my God. What is going on? No, no, no, no. ... They f**king posted the meat pic! Nooo! Yo! They posted the meat pic at the f**king Trumpapalooza!”

Grabbing his chest as if in pain to communicate his utter disbelief, he laughed and added:

"Oh my God. Oh my God. No. No. No. What the f**k? They blurred my penis!"

You can watch part of what happened in the video below.

@hasandpiker

they put my schmeat on the republican national convention jumbotron #hasanabi #trump #rnc #hasan #hasanpiker

The photograph was accompanied by footage of Trump cautioning Republicans about the wave of "communism" and "socialism" he believes is taking over the country, so clearly this means that Piker was supposed to be "scary" in some way.

But the photo had the opposite effect and people couldn't stop joking about the decision to display Piker's thirst trap.


Piker's been a good sport about the whole thing, for what it's worth. He even joked about his own selfie after another progressive social media user highlighted footage of South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott hamming it up for the audience.

Scott, a devoted Trumper, was screaming from the podium, to which Piker remarked:

"bro saw my meat and lost complete control."

You can see his post below.

Republicans have shown they are really, really bad at this.

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