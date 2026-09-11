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GOP Texas Senate Nominee Ken Paxton's Brag About Women 'Leading' Economic Comeback Has MAGA Furious

Ken Paxton
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Texas Attorney General and Senate nominee Ken Paxton attempted to boast about women's job gains on X on Labor Day—and was met with outrage by MAGA fans.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 11, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Sunday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump posted an article from Washington online media outlet Just The News on his Truth Social platform. The article was titled "Women account for almost all net U.S. job gains since Trump took office: report."

The article shared an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. It did show that women accounted for almost all net job gains in the United States since the beginning of Trump's second term.

Trump captioned his post of the article:

"No wonder they like me!!! President DJT"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

As with much of the POTUS's online activity, the White House's rapid response X account shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post. In the first comment after the screenshot, Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) shared the article Trump had shared, with the article's title self-populating as a caption just as it had when Trump shared it.

Controversial Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton then quote posted the Rapid Response 47 comment that included the article link, not the screenshot of Trump sharing the same article.

Paxton wrote in his caption:

"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, American women are leading the way in our economic comeback."
"This is what happens when we put hardworking Americans first."

You can see how Paxton's post looked to other X users here:

@KenPaxtonTX/X

Only the article's headline—"Women account for almost all net U.S. job gains since Trump took office"—was clearly visible.

Without the context of the Trump screenshot, MAGA minions attacked Paxton for, among other things, celebrating the racial and sexual "discrimination" that "young white Christian patriotic men" face.

@ThomBrady5/X


@aidannonx/X


@hydromerchant/X

The alpha males of the MAGA movement, like Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon who has demanded Republicans repeal the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote because it isn't biblical, were apoplectic.

@JoelWebbon/X

Much crying and gnashing of teeth was done by MAGA men on X.

@DoDeportations/X


@Misch1945/X


@NateSchlomann/X


@Z4BTC_/X

Women with jobs was a "shameful disaster" these MAGA men couldn't bear.

@FightWithMemes/X


@Devon_Eriksen_/X


@Eric_Conn/X


@Bobbythirdway/X

While the majority focused on misogyny and attacking Paxton, some added in some vitriol for Trump, BIPOC and Jews as well as women.

@OleBuckskin/X

While MAGA melted down, others were amused by their over-the-top reactions.

Paxton will face off against Democratic candidate James Talarico in November to decide who will get Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn's seat.

Polls, prediction markets, and odds makers put them in a too-close-to-call race.

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