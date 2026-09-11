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Trump Blasted After Leading GOP Convention In Pledge To 'Cheat Like Hell' In Midterm Elections

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On Thursday night, President Trump had attendees of the Republican midterm convention jokingly pledge to "cheat like hell" in the upcoming election—but critics aren't laughing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Critics swiftly condemned President Donald Trump after he led attendees of the Republican midterm convention in a pledge to "cheat like hell" in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump, who at one point promised a "Trump dividend" of $5000 to every adult if Republicans win both chambers of Congress, asked his supporters to do him “the biggest favor” and “pretend” they are voting for him in November.

He said:

"“You gotta do me the biggest favor you’ve ever done me. You’ve gotta do this for me. You’ve got to pretend I’m on the ticket."
"I’m on the ticket! I’m on the ticket! He’s on the ticket! Pretend I’m on the ticket because this is going to turn out to be one of the most important elections.”

Then he led attendees in what The Guardian described as "an improvised pledge of allegiance to himself" and encouraged them to "cheat like hell" to keep him in office:

“I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can’t even breathe, that I will go out with my family, my friends, I’ll do it any way – I don’t care if I’m registered or not, I’m going to try to cheat like hell like they do.”
"There's never been bigger cheaters that don't care. I'm going to go out and I'm going to get my friends, my family, and we are going to vote on November 3 or we are going to vote before that."

You can watch what happened and hear what Trump said in the video below.

Critics are not laughing at his pledge and have continued to sound the alarm.


Trump—who has pushed election fraud conspiracies for years—recently floated the idea of declaring a "national security emergency" ahead of the November midterms. He has also suggested Republicans should "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

The Trump administration has moved to nationalize parts of the electoral system, pressing states to surrender voter rolls to the Justice Department. These moves have already alarmed Democrats who've warned that the Trump administration is planning to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections and violate the Constitution.

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