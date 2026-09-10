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Woman Floored After Tinder Date Tells Her She Can Only Have 2nd Date With Him If She Follows His Unhinged Rules

TikTok screenshots
@girlcodelettie/TikTok

TikToker @girlcodelettie went viral with a video revealing the absurd rules her Tinder date required that she follow in order to get a second date with him—and viewers are stunned.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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A woman who goes by the name Lettie (@girlcodelettie) on TikTok gave people a glimpse into dating in the age of the "Alpha male" with her now viral video.

Her post, viewed over 177,000 times and garnering over 1,000 comments, shared the rules a man told her she must follow in order to earn a second date with him.

Text overlay on her TikTok read:

"A guy from tinder told me I had to OBEY HIS COMMANDS if I wanted a second date with him"

Her accompanying caption was:

"Yes, you read that right..."

You can watch Lettie's post here:

@girlcodelettie

Yes, you read that right…. #dating #manchild #datinglife #storytime #wachutalks

Lettie shared what the man texted her, reading from her phone:

"I thought we had a good time yesterday and I’d like to see you again, but before we do, I want to make sure we’re on the same page. I have certain expectations when I’m dating women and I don’t think they’re unreasonable."
"I don’t want you drinking too much. When you ordered another glass of wine yesterday, I was actually considering whether I wanted to see you again. I prefer a woman who knows when enough is enough."

laughing GIF by HULU Giphy

His double standards were then made clear:

"I also expect you to delete your dating apps if we’re going to go on another date. I don’t want you continuing to speak to other guys while you’re dating me. If you’re interested in me, there shouldn’t be a need for you to keep your options open. I’ll need your phone password so I can check that you deleted them. I’m not going to give you mine because I don’t think you have any reason to be going through my phone. I’m not the one who needs to prove I’m trustworthy."
"I also don’t want you having guys you’ve met through dating apps on your social media. If you’ve dated them, there’s obviously a reason you you were attracted to them in the first place, and I’m not interested in you keeping those options around."
"And I’m not a fan of girls’ night when you’re in a relationship. I’m not going to tell you that you’re not allowed to go, but I’ll make my own decision about whether I want to date a woman who thinks going out without her partner every weekend is important."

Schitts Creek GIF by CBC Giphy

He ended the message with:

"I’m not asking you to do anything I wouldn’t expect from someone I’m seriously dating. If you’re happy with those rules, I’ll pick you up at 7 on Friday. If not, that’s completely fine too. I’m not going to convince you to meet my standards."
"I don’t chase, I choose. So will I see you on Friday?"

Who could resist such a charmer?

dumpster man GIF Giphy

People couldn't believe such a treasure as this man was still single.

reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok


reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok


reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok


reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok



reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok

Most thought the early disclosure of his true personality was a gift for Lettie.

And she agreed.

reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok


reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok


reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok


reply to @girlcodelettie/TikTok

So, are his rules reasonable, especially when he stated they won't apply to him? Would you want a second date?

How would you respond to a message like his?

Sound off in the comments.

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