Jeanine Pirro Epically Melts Down During Press Briefing On Cryptocurrency Fraud After Reporters Try To Ask About Reflecting Pool Debacle

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro was swiftly criticised after she responded combatively to reporters who asked her about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco during a press conference on cryptocurrency fraud.

Pirro announced sanctions against Xinbi Guarantee, an online platform she accused of being "an illicit scamming marketplace" used by Chinese cybercriminals. She further expanded on Xinbi’s role in facilitating scams targeting Americans by laundering money sent by victims to anonymous individuals online, many of whom were pitching fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes.

But at one point, a reporter asked for a comment on the scandal surrounding the renovation of the Reflecting Pool. The renovation process has been marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

Pirro said:

"No, I'm not going there. Don't even go there. That's why I didn't call you."

"You and I have this relationship and I'm not going there. Anyone else?"

You can hear what she said in the video below.

It's hardly a surprise that Pirro wouldn't want to talk about such a publicly embarrassing affair for her and the agency she leads.

Last month, President Donald Trump lashed out at Pirro after the Justice Department dropped vandalism charges against Olympian David Hearn and instead blamed faulty renovation of the Reflecting Pool for its recent damage, saying he disagrees "100 percent" with her.

Notably, after defending his administration's work on the Reflecting Pool, Trump said he "can't help it if somebody goes in with a knife and starts hacking it up." He claimed evidence would be presented "in court" and that reporters should simply reach out to the Parks Department to find out more.

But in a court filing, the DOJ conceded that Trump's overhaul of the Reflecting Pool was "hasty and botched" and moved to dismiss the criminal charges against Hearn, who had been accused of damaging the site.

The administration also charged three other individuals as part of its campaign to blame the Reflecting Pool's deterioration on vandalism. All three pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor offenses, and prosecutors have since dropped the charges against at least two of them, according to court records and one defense attorney.

When pressed again, Pirro said:

"First of all, I'm here to talk about one of the biggest problems the American people have right now. I'm not gonna talk about any other issue... I know you'd love to but I'm not." ...

"You know, the president has the right to decide what he wants to do and what is important, and what he's shown us already is that, through the executive order, that this cryptocurrency fraud on Americans is a priority."

And when pressed yet again, she said:

"No, no, and no. Who wants to talk about this? How many times do I have to say no? I am not talking about that. Anyone want to talk about this case?"

"The president is very much aware of these scams and cryptocurrency fraud that is literally being imposed on Americans and he is well aware of the dangers to Americans. You might want to speak to him about that. No."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

It's pretty funny to hear Pirro deflect to the administration's "fight" against cryptocurrency fraud considering the billions of dollars Trump has made on crypto schemes to the outrage of civic watchdog groups.

Others have mocked her angry response.









Pirro just can't come out ahead any way you cut this.