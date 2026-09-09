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Bebe Rexha Calls Out 'Straight Men' In Her Comments Who Only Focus On Her Chest In Viral Post

Bebe Rexha Calls Out 'Straight Men' In Her Comments Who Only Focus On Her Chest In Viral Post
John Nacion/WireImage

Singer Bebe Rexha lamented in a post on X how "straight men" only come to her social media pages to comment on her chest—and fans aren't having it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 09, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Bebe Rexha may have just stumbled upon the next billion-dollar tech idea, and the target demographic is exclusively “girls and gays.”

The inspiration? Straight men in her comments who apparently can’t stop talking about her chest.

While getting ready for the amfAR Gala during the 2026 Venice Film Festival on September 6, Rexha aired her frustration on X—and pitched a rather fabulous solution.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter got a few things off her chest—quite literally:

“I don’t know what to do with my boobies. They just got so massive, and I hate the straight men in my comments who only come for that, but then again, a girl still wanna dress sexy.”

Of course, there’s plenty more to talk about when it comes to Rexha. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has given us hits like "Meant to Be" and "I’m a Mess," along with her Martin Garrix collaboration "In the Name of Love."

So when Rexha floated her solution for a more selective social media experience, she knew exactly who deserved an invite.

Rexha revealed the target audience for her hypothetical app:

Someone call Silicon Valley and give this woman all the monies.

But beneath Rexha’s million-dollar pitch was a frustration many curvy women know all too well: how quickly their bodies can change the way an outfit is perceived.

She called out that double standard directly:

“I feel like when girls with curvy bodies wear something tight, we automatically look slutty"

Rexha’s frustration didn’t come out of nowhere. She has long been candid about mental health, body-image pressures in the music industry, and living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Case in point: Following the 2026 American Music Awards in May, Rexha found herself dealing with online critics who once again fixated on her appearance.

But Rexha had a better topic in mind:

"My thought is... My new album Dirty Blonde is out June 12th. Available for pre-order now.”

For many fans, Rexha’s candor is part of the appeal. Whether she’s shutting down unwanted commentary or poking fun at the absurdity of it all, she rarely seems interested in sugarcoating how she feels.

Naturally, her latest dose of unfiltered honesty got people talking:











Of course, Rexha wasn’t about to let the ensuing headlines put words in her mouth, either.

After spotting one that claimed she had “addressed” comments about her “massive” breasts, the singer offered a hilariously important correction.

Rexha set the record—and the headline—straight:

But Rexha ultimately turned the attention away from her body and toward what she considered the “more important news” of the night: supporting amfAR’s work.

She celebrated the cause behind the evening:

“In other, more important news. It was such a beautiful night with @amfAR supporting lifesaving HIV research.”

Since 1985, amfAR has raised more than $950 million and awarded over 3,900 grants to scientists worldwide. The organization supports research involving HIV and other areas where viruses and the immune system play a defining role, including cancer, neurological conditions, and autoimmune disorders.

From wanting a better corner of the internet for the “girls and gays” to supporting lifesaving research, Rexha certainly knows where she wants the attention directed.

Now, about that app—we’re still waiting for the download link.

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