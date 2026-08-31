Skip to content

Elon Musk Dragged For His Hypocrisy After Explaining Why He Won't Play 'Grand Theft Auto 6' In Resurfaced Clip

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

WNBA Star Bluntly Rips Anti-Trans Former NBA Player Over His Bigoted Antics in Viral Video—And She's Totally Right

Cameron Brink; Enes Kanter Freedom
@BrickCenter_/X; Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is going viral after she epically slammed former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom over his anti-trans publicity stunts.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 31, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

WNBA star Cameron Brink has blasted former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who changed his name after becoming a United States citizen, over his transphobic antics.

Kanter Freedom, a Turkish national who moved to the U.S. to play high school basketball, had an unremarkable NBA career playing for five different teams—twice switching between the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers, for a total of seven NBA team changes in 11 years in the league. He's had no major endorsement deals, claiming he was "blacklisted."

Perhaps hoping to hop on the MAGA gravy train grift that propelled a 5th place college athlete like Riley Gaines to fame and fortune, Kanter Freedom joined other transphobic NBA players claiming to be protecting women by disrupting WNBA games and provoking confrontations with WNBA players.

WNBA star forward Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks was asked by Mirror US Sports reporter Jarrod Castillo for her opinion of men using her league and livelihood for their transphobic stunts.

Brink pulled no punches in her reply, stating:

"I think it’s a non-issue and I think it’s people trying to just come for the trans community and I just don’t stand for that."
"I think what—I don’t even know what the f*ck his name is—Enes Kanter, he’s a stupid piece of sh*t, and I think a lot of people think that, and I think he’s just trying to stay relevant."

You can watch Brink's reaction here:

The 24-year-old WNBA star added of the 34-year-old former player's antics:

"Taking something that’s a non-issue right now and just trying to use it for clickbait, for views, for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community is just really low."

Most people agreed with Brink's assessment of the situation.

@Big_Mike_44310/X


Brink is _not_ wrong.
— Mike Traynor, a know-It-all (@miketrilobite.bsky.social) August 28, 2026 at 2:31 AM


@delightfulchaosgoblin/Threads


She totally gets it."Taking something that's just like a non-issue right now and just trying to use it for clickbait, for views, for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community is just really low," Brink added.
— Adam Sullivan (@adamsullivan.bsky.social) August 27, 2026 at 9:07 PM


@XleonOnly/X


@beelzedad/Threads

Several comments brought up the contrast between WNBA star Cameron Brink's views and those of perpetual benchwarmer Sophie Cunningham, who may also need the Riley Gaines path to fame and financial gain.

@pilarellis/Threads


Her statement is quite different to the transphobic driven remarks of Sophie Cunningham. Calling the whole thing a non-issue and an attack on the vulnerable trans community.
— Ulrich Vissering (@ulrich-vissering.bsky.social) August 27, 2026 at 3:37 PM


@jjenkins516/Threads


A newly found respect for that Brink woman!
— hogdog610.bsky.social (@hogdog610.bsky.social) August 27, 2026 at 5:45 PM

Of course plenty of men just like Kanter Freedom showed up to comment, but were quickly shut down.

View on Threads


@raphael_dela_gheto/Threads


@mspiggywithanosering/Threads

While the GOP and the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump have made the participation of transgender women and girls in sports a central issue for over a decade, the reality is it's a non-issue, just as Brink stated.

Sports bans (and bathroom bans) are distracting solutions, searching for a problem, that ignore the existence of intersex people, transgender men, nonbinary people, and statistical reality.

The total number of transgender school children in sports is so small that most states only have a handful and most athletic programs have none. As athletic participation becomes more dependent on advanced skill, the number of trans athletes drops further.

Despite transphobes' dire warnings of men taking over women's sports, in the 31 years that the Olympics were open to transgender women, only one trans woman weightlifter qualified to compete and she failed to medal in a sport that, according to transphobes, she should have dominated.

And trans girls aren't taking over amateur school or college sports either.

When Republicans in Utah proposed a statewide trans athlete ban to "protect girls," only four transgender student-athletes were identified out of roughly 75,000 to 85,000 high school athletes. Of those four, only one was a transgender girl.

When the NCAA was forced in 2024 by GOP members of Congress to report on and reverse their transgender athlete policy, the athletic organization identified only 10 trans student athletes out of 510,000—which included those who identified as nonbinary and as men—participating in college sports.

Still, Republicans at all levels of government nationwide have spent countless hours and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on hearings, debates, legislation, and propaganda to ban trans women from playing sports or going to the bathroom.

Latest News

Kevin Sobieski and Andy Cohen
Celebrities

Andy Cohen Clears The Air With Hilarious Response After Fans Think He Was Drunk On Red Carpet

Randy Quaid; Anne Hathaway
Celebrities

Randy Quaid Dragged After Raging About Anne Hathaway Being Too 'Woke' For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Tried To Rip Obama And Biden While Speaking To NASA Scientists—And Their Reaction Is Everything

James Clyburn; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dem Rep. Sparks Debate After Asserting That Impeaching Trump Shouldn't Be 'Priority' If Dems Take Back House

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Trump Just Shared An AI Photo Of Himself With Dolly Parton—And Fans Are Having None Of It

President Donald Trump sparked backlash from fans of legendary performer Dolly Parton after he shared an AI-generated photo of himself with Parton on social media.

There do not exist any photos of Trump with Parton, who died last week after a brief battle with cancer. Parton's family buried the singer, actress, and philanthropist next to her late husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hailey, Justin, and Jack Bieber
@haileybieber/Instagram

Video Of Justin Bieber's 2-Year-Old Son Playing Golf Has Fans Convinced That He's A Child Prodigy

Most parents will agree that a child's first few years of birthdays are monumental. Not only is their child growing up, but with each birthday, their child develops new skills and becomes more and more their own person.

But most parents cannot say that one of their child's skills is a prodigy-level understanding of a sport.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from WABI TV5 live broadcast
WABI TV5

TV Meteorologist Explains What Happened After He Went Viral For His Giggle Fit During Weather Forecast In Hilarious Clip

Almost everyone has fallen prey to a case of the giggles at the wrong time. In church, during a funeral or memorial moment of silence, performing on stage, while livestreaming, or on the radio or TV during a live broadcast, it's mortifying in the moment, but impossible to control no matter how hard people try.

But while it's embarrassing, there are better and worse places for it to happen. Take a local newscast in Maine, for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Canada goose carrying weapon from Donald Trump's AI video
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI Video Of Canada Geese With Guns Defending 'Lake America'

As his trade war with Canada continues to stoke tensions, President Donald Trump is facing criticism for sharing an AI-generated video of Canada geese with his signature pompadour and armed with guns to protect his recently renamed "Lake America."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Meghan Markle Bizarrely Criticized Over Post Hours After Dolly Parton's Death Was Announced—And Fans Are Baffled

At this point, “Now why am I in it?” might as well be Meghan Markle’s unofficial motto. And this week, the answer somehow involves Dolly Parton and a jar of apple butter.

Stay with me.

Keep ReadingShow less