WNBA Star Bluntly Rips Anti-Trans Former NBA Player Over His Bigoted Antics in Viral Video—And She's Totally Right

WNBA star Cameron Brink has blasted former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who changed his name after becoming a United States citizen, over his transphobic antics.

Kanter Freedom, a Turkish national who moved to the U.S. to play high school basketball, had an unremarkable NBA career playing for five different teams—twice switching between the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers, for a total of seven NBA team changes in 11 years in the league. He's had no major endorsement deals, claiming he was "blacklisted."

Perhaps hoping to hop on the MAGA gravy train grift that propelled a 5th place college athlete like Riley Gaines to fame and fortune, Kanter Freedom joined other transphobic NBA players claiming to be protecting women by disrupting WNBA games and provoking confrontations with WNBA players.

WNBA star forward Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks was asked by Mirror US Sports reporter Jarrod Castillo for her opinion of men using her league and livelihood for their transphobic stunts.

Brink pulled no punches in her reply, stating:

"I think it’s a non-issue and I think it’s people trying to just come for the trans community and I just don’t stand for that."

"I think what—I don’t even know what the f*ck his name is—Enes Kanter, he’s a stupid piece of sh*t, and I think a lot of people think that, and I think he’s just trying to stay relevant."

You can watch Brink's reaction here:

The 24-year-old WNBA star added of the 34-year-old former player's antics:

"Taking something that’s a non-issue right now and just trying to use it for clickbait, for views, for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community is just really low."

Most people agreed with Brink's assessment of the situation.

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She totally gets it."Taking something that's just like a non-issue right now and just trying to use it for clickbait, for views, for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community is just really low," Brink added.

— Adam Sullivan (@adamsullivan.bsky.social) August 27, 2026 at 9:07 PM





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Several comments brought up the contrast between WNBA star Cameron Brink's views and those of perpetual benchwarmer Sophie Cunningham, who may also need the Riley Gaines path to fame and financial gain.

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Her statement is quite different to the transphobic driven remarks of Sophie Cunningham. Calling the whole thing a non-issue and an attack on the vulnerable trans community.

— Ulrich Vissering (@ulrich-vissering.bsky.social) August 27, 2026 at 3:37 PM





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Of course plenty of men just like Kanter Freedom showed up to comment, but were quickly shut down.





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While the GOP and the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump have made the participation of transgender women and girls in sports a central issue for over a decade, the reality is it's a non-issue, just as Brink stated.

Sports bans (and bathroom bans) are distracting solutions, searching for a problem, that ignore the existence of intersex people, transgender men, nonbinary people, and statistical reality.

The total number of transgender school children in sports is so small that most states only have a handful and most athletic programs have none. As athletic participation becomes more dependent on advanced skill, the number of trans athletes drops further.

Despite transphobes' dire warnings of men taking over women's sports, in the 31 years that the Olympics were open to transgender women, only one trans woman weightlifter qualified to compete and she failed to medal in a sport that, according to transphobes, she should have dominated.

And trans girls aren't taking over amateur school or college sports either.

When Republicans in Utah proposed a statewide trans athlete ban to "protect girls," only four transgender student-athletes were identified out of roughly 75,000 to 85,000 high school athletes. Of those four, only one was a transgender girl.

When the NCAA was forced in 2024 by GOP members of Congress to report on and reverse their transgender athlete policy, the athletic organization identified only 10 trans student athletes out of 510,000—which included those who identified as nonbinary and as men—participating in college sports.

Still, Republicans at all levels of government nationwide have spent countless hours and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on hearings, debates, legislation, and propaganda to ban trans women from playing sports or going to the bathroom.